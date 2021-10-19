Perrone: Three Corinthians Problems That Sylvinho Can’t Solve – Blog do Perrone

After a quick rise with the arrivals of Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guedes and Willian, currently injured, Corinthians dropped in performance. The team repeats problems that Sylvinho cannot solve, in the opinion of this columnist. Below are the main ones.

1 – Steering wheel

The Corinthians squad without a first defensive midfielder, with more markers, came to give results, as in the derby against Palmeiras.

However, against Sport, Fluminense and São Paulo, the team showed serious weakness in marking in midfield. In theory, Cantillo should play this role. However, that was never his.

In addition to not solving the problem in the initial lineup, during the games, Sylvinho has not changed the team in order to make it difficult for the opponent to set up. Opponents have room to work.

2 – Low score

Corinthians has not pressured the opponents to leave the ball. In the defeat to São Paulo, in the last second (18), the problem was repeated again. Only Roger Guedes marked the beginning of the Tricolor’s moves, which had the facility to advance. Meanwhile, Rogério Ceni’s team was making a strong mark in the Corinthians defense field.

3 – Center forward

Correctly, Sylvinho put Jô in reserve. The veteran proves to be more useful entering the course of matches, with his physique being less demanding.

However, the coach insists on acting with a reference player in the area.

The chosen one is Roger Guedes. However, he doesn’t seem to feel at ease trapped in the area.

The attacker tries to move, but the open and fixed positioning of his offensive teammates when Willian is not in the game doesn’t help. He is isolated.

In addition, the team crosses few balls, which undermines the center forward. According to the Footstats website, Alvinegro hits an average of 3.67 crosses per game. Only Juventude, Fluminense, Atlético-GO and Cuiabá have lower marks.