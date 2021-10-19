Petrobras President defends readjustments and truckers promise strike on November 1st

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER AND RECEIVE FIRST BY EMAIL

in Game

In an interview with Carla Araujo’s column at UOL, the president of Petrobras, retired general Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended his management and denied that the company is responsible for the price rise.

— Silva e Luna defended the company’s readjustment policy, amid soaring fuel prices and with Petrobras at the center of criticism, including from the political class. This year alone, Petrobras increased gasoline by 60% in refineries, and diesel by more than 50%.

— The general said that the company will not accept intervention, that the “price setting has always had the worst consequences”, that the search for profit should not be condemned and that the decision on whether or not to privatize the company rests with the government.

— “What prevents shortages in the markets and makes the balanced growth of the economy viable is precisely the acceptance that prices are determined by the market, not by ‘sticking’”, said Silva e Luna.

— Petrobras’ current pricing policy has been in effect since October 2016, during the government of President Michel Temer, who established the Import Price Parity (PPI), reviewing oil price increases in the international market and also in the dollar, which rose almost 30% in 2020 and accumulates an increase of 5% this year.

— Petrobras’ pricing policy caused the biggest truck driver strike in the country, in May 2018, which caused a shortage of products across the country. At the time, Temer changed the rules of readjustments and dismissed the then president of Petrobras, Pedro Parente.

— On Saturday (16/10), after a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro, groups of truck drivers promised a new stoppage as of November 1, if their demands are not met by the Bolsonaro government, including a drop in diesel prices.

— At the meeting, drivers’ associations decided to declare a “state of strike” of 15 days. In addition to the demand for a reduction in the price of diesel, the truck drivers also demand the “defense of the constitutionality of the Minimum Freight Floor” and the return to special retirement after 25 years of contribution to the INSS.

— “Our category is on the brink of the abyss. It was decided that we are on strike for the next few days. And if our claims, especially regarding the price of diesel, are not accepted, we will start a strike on the 1st”, said Chorão, one of the main autonomous truck drivers in the country and president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava).

— The strike is not supported by the Brazilian Association of Truck Drivers (Abcam). “Their agenda is very extensive, and the main thing to be solved now, which is the reduction in the price of diesel, ends up being lost,” said José da Fonseca Lopes, president of Abcam. UOL

— The approval of the bill that changes the ICMS charge on fuels by the Chamber is seen with “good eyes” by truck drivers. The text is now in the Federal Senate. However, senators disagree on the change approved in the Chamber.

— On Twitter, the director of the Department of Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Pietro Mendes, defended the change of ICMS to a value in reais per liter of fuel. He presented a study by Fecombustíveis that shows that there was an average increase in ICMS of 36.7% on gasoline C, 51.7% on ethanol and 32% on diesel, even with fixed percentage rates of the tax.

Changing the ICMS charge from a percentage value to reais per liter is very important in fuels. According to a study by Fecombustíveis, on average in Brazil, there was an average increase in 1 year of ICMS of 36.7% on C gasoline, 51.7% on ethanol and 32% on diesel. pic.twitter.com/HdZs5UZJss — Pietro Mendes (@PietroASMendes) October 17, 2021

Record royalties and special participations The higher dollar and the increase in international oil prices made the country’s revenue from royalties and government participation on oil and gas production to reach a record level in 2021. According to a survey by the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), this could provide an extra revenue of more than R$37 billion in the year for the public coffers, compared to 2020.

— According to the CBIE study, the federal, state and municipal revenue with this type of collection totaled R$ 35.29 billion in the partial of the year until July, a 28.9% increase compared to the first seven months of the last year. It is the highest nominal value for the period in the historical series started in 1999. The previous record had been registered in 2019, when the collection between January and July totaled R$ 30.69 billion.

— The ANP has not yet released consolidated data for the 3rd quarter, but royalties alone generated revenue of R$ 25.18 billion for the Union, states and municipalities between January and September, which means that the collection has already exceeded R$ 41, 6 billion this year, according to the consultancy’s calculations.

— “The revenue in 2021 will be a record because the price of oil is booming and the real is depreciated against the dollar,” says CBIE managing partner Adriano Pires.

— On the other hand, the rise in oil and the dollar, which increases collections, has also caused the rise in fuel prices, recalls Pires. “There is the positive side of the increase in tax collection for states, municipalities and the Union, but there is also the negative side, which is that we are paying such expensive gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders.” G1

Entities question agreement by accident at Repar Environmental entities and oil tankers unions decided to appeal the decision of the Conciliation Chamber of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), which ratified in three days a billion-dollar agreement signed by Petrobras to repair a leak of 4 million liters of oil in the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar) in Araucária (PR).

— The validation of the agreement, whose negotiations had dragged on for 20 years, was a victory for the state-owned company, which obtained a 30% discount to repair one of the biggest environmental disasters in rivers in the country’s history: in July 2000, the pipeline broke down during the transfer of crude oil from the maritime terminal in São Francisco do Sul (SC) to Repar.

— In addition to the amount of nearly R$ 1.4 billion set by the authorities, below the R$ 2.2 billion estimated previously, the entities also question the allocation of resources, since only 10% of the total will be obligatorily invested in the regions affected by the environmental disaster.

— Author of one of the actions that gave rise to the agreement, the Association for the Defense of the Environment of Araucária (Amar) had presented to the TRF-4, before approval, a series of challenges to the text. The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) subscribed to the questions. As none of them were considered in the end, the entities are preparing to appeal again. Value

Oil closes in a maximum of seven years Oil futures closed at new seven-year highs on Friday (10/15), boosted by bottlenecks in natural gas supplies and the positive start of the third-quarter corporate balance sheet season in the US.

— Brent for December closed up 1.02% to $84.86 a barrel, while WTI for November rose 1.19% to $82.28 a barrel. Both references for the commodity rose to new highs since 2014. Value

— This Monday morning (10/18), Brent was up almost 1%, and WTI was up almost 1.5%.

Controlled fire at Kuwait’s largest refinery Firefighters managed to control a fire that had been registered on Monday (18) at the Mina al Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait’s largest refining plant. The fire did not impede the continuity of operations at the facilities and oil exports from the nearest port.

— A few hours after announcing the fire, the national oil company KNPC reported that the flames had been controlled.

— Mina al Ahmadi, 10.5 square kilometers, began operating in 1949. It is the largest of the three refineries of the national oil company in Kuwait and produces 466,000 barrels each day. AFP

Notice and Sepia and Atapu contracts On Friday (10/15) the ANP published the notice and contracts for the Second Round of Tenders for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights in the Sépia and Atapu fields, in the Santos Basin pre-salt. The auction is scheduled to take place on December 17th and will have a signature bonus of R$ 11.1 billion – R$ 7.138 billion for Sépia and R$ 4.002 billion for Atapu.

— Compared to the first attempt to bid on the reserves, in 2019, bonus values ​​have dropped by about 70%.

— The ANP expects that R$ 204 billion will be invested in the development of production in the two fields, generating a collection of around R$ 120 billion in government participation and taxes.

— In the 1st round of the transfer of rights, held in 2019, Petrobras acquired the areas of Itapu and Búzios, also located in the Santos Basin. The auction resulted in signature bonuses for the government in the amount of R$70 billion.

Distributed generation E1 Energia, from Ceará, whose shareholder is businessman Edson Queiroz Neto, announces this Monday (10/18) the formation of a new company with GDSolar to operate in the national market for distributed generation. The new company resulting from the partnership will go into operation in January of next year.

— Edinardo Barros, president and partner of E1, informed that E1 will hold 80% of the shareholding control of the new company, and the founders of GDSolar will keep 20% and will participate in the management and conduct of the operations of the company resulting from the merger.

— E1 will contribute R$ 100 million to the business in the form of operating resources. According to Barros, the amount of investment (capex) projected for the new company – still without a name and brand – is R$ 2.5 billion over five years.

— Alexandre Gomes, partner and current president of GDSolar, will be the CEO of the new company. Value

THE DLA Piper is betting on the growth of demand for oil and gas activities in Brazil, at a time when oil companies are also beginning to invest in renewable energy projects with an eye on the energy transition.

— From the Campos Mello office, its local partner, is bringing 13 new lawyers to its staff, including Alexandre Calmon and Paulo Bessa.

