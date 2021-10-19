Petrobras says demand is above production capacity – News

Petrobras claims that it has received requests for diesel distributors way above the previous months and its production capacity for the month of November. The company said in a note that, just in advance, it would be able to plan to meet this “atypical demand”.

Even so, according to Petrobras, the contracts with the distributors will be fulfilled in accordance with the terms, terms in force and their capacity. “The Company is maximizing its production and deliveries, operating with high utilization of its refineries”, he says in a note.

Compared to November 2019, according to the company, distributors’ demand for diesel increased by 20% and for gasoline by 10%, representing more than 100% of the Brazilian market.

Distributors fear lack of fuel and warn of a possible shortage as of November. Retailers point out that Petrobras cut part of the supply of diesel and gasoline, increasing the risk of shortage of the input.

Petrobras clarifies that, in recent years, the Brazilian diesel market has been supplied both by its production and by imports carried out by distributors, third parties and by the company, which ensured that domestic demand was fully met.

strike threat

The warning about the risk of shortages comes at a time when truck drivers threaten another strike as of November 1, due to the increase in diesel, among other demands. In addition, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday (18) that measures should be defined this week to contain the increase in fuel prices.

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, ruled out a change in the fuel price policy, at a press conference on September 27th. “We continue to work in the same way, monitoring the international parity and the exchange rate, permanently analyzing to see if the fluctuations are cyclical. We monitor prices,” said the general, noting that the company is being directly affected by external scenarios, such as the valuation of oil on the international market.

In the year, Petrobras has already raised the price of diesel by 50% at its refineries. At pumps, the accumulated high is 30%. Gasoline accumulates a high of about 51%.

Polite

About cuts in fuel order fulfillment, the company says that, “as disclosed in the 2Q21 Production and Sales Report, it operated its refining facilities in the first half of 2021, with a utilization factor (FUT) of 79% , in line with the 2020 average and higher than that recorded in 2019 (77%) and 2018 (76%), even considering the scheduled shutdowns at the REDUC, RPBC, REGAP, RLAM, REPAR AND REVAP refineries, which were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic. As of October 2021, the company is operating with a 90% FUT”.

“It is noteworthy that in recent years Petrobras has made investments in its park to increase the capacity to economically process the heaviest Brazilian crude oil, improve the quality of the product to meet stricter regulatory standards, modernize refineries and reduce the environmental impact of its refining operations,” concludes Petrobras.