Petrobras will not meet all fuel demand in November; market fears shortages By Reuters

by Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras (SA:) has confirmed that it will not be able to fulfill all orders for the supply of fuel for November, which would have come above its production capacity, triggering an alert for distributors, who pointed to the risk of shortages in the country.

In a statement the day before, the oil company stated that it had received an “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for the next month, far above previous months and its production capacity, and that it would only be able to plan itself well in advance. them.

The confirmation comes after the Association of Fuel Distributors Brasilcom – which represents more than 40 regional fuel distributors – said last week that the oil company would have warned several associates about “a series of unilateral cuts in orders made for the supply of gasoline and oil diesel” for November.

For the association, “the reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages”.

This is because, according to Brasilcom, companies are not being able to buy fuel on the foreign market, as prices on the international market “are much higher than those practiced in Brazil”.

Petrobras and the federal government have been under pressure from various segments of society due to a significant advance in fuel prices in the country this year, which have reflected international prices. In this context, the oil company has readjusted prices at longer intervals in recent months, avoiding passing on external volatilities.

Brazil does not produce the volume of fuel necessary to supply the country and depends on imports. Petrobras, in recent years, has been seeking to practice market prices, to ensure that foreign purchases do not bring losses.

REFINING PARK

The oil company highlighted, in a statement on Monday night, that it is operating its refining park with a utilization factor of 90% in the accumulated result for October, against 79% in the first half of the year.

In 2020, the refinery utilization factor was also around 79%, higher than that recorded in 2019 (77%) and 2018 (76%), even considering scheduled shutdowns at the Reduc, RPBC, Regap, Rlam, Repar and Revap refineries , which were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic.

“In recent years, the Brazilian diesel market has been supplied both by its production, as well as by imports carried out by distributors, third parties and by the company, which ensured that domestic demand was fully met,” said Petrobras.

“For the month of November, Petrobras received orders well above the previous months and its production capacity. Only with a long time in advance, Petrobras would be able to plan itself to meet this atypical demand,” he informed.

“Compared to November 2019, the demand from distributors for diesel increased by 20% and that for gasoline by 10%, representing more than 100% of the Brazilian market”, highlighted the oil company.

Petrobras also stressed, however, that it continues to comply with contracts with distributors, in accordance with the terms, terms in force and its capacity. In addition, the company is maximizing its production and deliveries, operating with high utilization of its refineries, he said.

SECURITY TO INVEST

The Brazilian Institute of and Gas (IBP) reiterated in a statement on Tuesday its defense of the alignment of prices with the international market and signaled that clarity on the subject is needed to attract investment from economic agents for the expansion of the Brazilian refining park .

“Brazil is a net importer of derivatives, a situation that should not change in the next decade,” said the institute, which has in its membership the largest distributors in the country, Vibra Energia (Ex-BR); Ipiranga, from the Ultra group; and Raízen, a joint venture between Shell (NYSE:) and Cosan (SA:).

“Without a clear perception on the part of economic agents that prices will vary according to market rules, as happens with all other commodities, there is no security for the expansion of the national refining park,” he pointed out.

The IBP also stressed that the fuel market is globally integrated “and it is the alignment of prices to the international market, adopted in Brazil since 2016, that guarantees transparency regarding relative prices and gives the correct signal to economic agents to invest in increase in supply and improvement of distribution logistics, ensuring national supply”.

Fuel consumption, said the IBP, has grown throughout 2021 and has already reached pre-pandemic levels. From January to August 2021, 26% of the diesel volume and 8% of the gasoline were purchased on the foreign market, he said.

