PF arrests suspect of financing cocaine trafficking on FAB planes

The Federal Police (PF) launched, this Monday morning (10/18), the fourth phase of Operation Fifth Column, with the objective of deepening the investigations into a criminal association responsible for the shipment of drugs to Europe from of aircraft of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The federal police carried out a search and seizure warrant and a preventive detention order for the investigated person, appointed as one of the leaders and financiers of the criminal scheme.

O metropolises found that the prisoner is Marcos Daniel Penna Borja Rodrigues Gama, a resident of Lago Sul and known as “Chico Bomba”. He was arrested at home.

The accused had been threatening witnesses in the case. He can be held liable for the crimes of international drug trafficking and drug trafficking association, with sentences up to 30 years in prison.

entourage

In February 2021, the metropolises had access to excerpts from the investigation, which culminated in Operation Fifth Column. The documents detail how criminals joined forces with the military to transport narcotics to Europe.

According to the investigation by the PF, Marcos Daniel Penna Borja Rodrigues Gama would be the head of the criminal organization specializing in international trafficking, which had members of the FAB to take cocaine to other countries.

Gama is named as one of the owners of the cocaine found in the suitcase of sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, in 2019. The arrest was carried out during a stopover in Seville, Spain. The soldier was aboard a support aircraft for the delegation of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which was traveling to Japan for the G20 summit meeting.

Money laundry

Marcos Gama has businesses that, according to the Federal Police, would be used for money laundering. He is a partner at Premier Academia Ltda., located in Asa Sul; Belix Incorporações, in Asa Norte; and PCL Serviços Administrativos, in Santa Catarina. The companies were also targeted by the PF in Tuesday’s operation.

In addition to companies, Gama has high-end properties. According to information from the Federal Revenue of Brazil, there are two millionaire properties in his name: one for R$1.6 million and the other for R$2.3 million.