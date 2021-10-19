PF arrests suspect of sponsoring cocaine trafficking on FAB planes

BRASILIA — This Monday, in Brasília, the Federal Police arrested businessman Marcos Daniel Gama, also known as Chico Bomba, in yet another development of Operation Quinta Coluna, which investigates a scheme to send drugs to Europe by planes of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

In a statement, the PF informed that the target is identified as “one of the leaders and financiers of the criminal scheme”. The preventive detention was ordered by the military justice, as he would be threatening witnesses in the case, according to the corporation. The warrant was carried out at his residence in Lago Sul, the noblest area of ​​Brasília.

According to investigations, Gama is the owner of part of the 39-kilogram cargo of cocaine found in the suitcase of Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues, who has been in prison since 2019 in Spain. The soldier, who was traveling on a support plane for President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation, was arrested in the act as he tried to pass through customs with his luggage at Seville airport.

The businessman’s lawyer, Eduardo Toledo, said that he has not yet had access to the full measure of the measure and that he will file suits to annul the preventive detention as he considers it “illegal and unnecessary”.

In early 2020, Rodrigues was sentenced to six years in prison by the Superior Court of Andalusia. In Brazil, he is still listed as an active soldier and continues to be paid for his position. According to the Statute of the Military, he can only be expelled and his fees annulled when there is a final conviction against him in a final and unappealable sentence.

The suspect arrested in pre-trial detention can now answer for the crimes of international drug trafficking and association for trafficking, penalties that, added together, can reach 30 years in prison.

In the Federal District, Gama appears as a partner in two companies, an academy and a developer, with share capital of 200,000 reais, located in Asa Sul and Asa Norte, respectively. He is also a partner at PCL Serviços Administrativos, in Florianópolis, whose main activity is described as “administrative support”. The information is from the Internal Revenue Service. These addresses would have been targets of search and seizure warrants by the PF.