PF asks the STF to order the Ministry of Health to deliver a copy of the Covaxin vaccine contract

BRASILIA – The Federal Police has asked the Supreme Court (STF) for further steps to deepen the investigation into the alleged malfeasance of President Jair Bolsonaro involving suspected irregularities in the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. For this, the PF also requested an extension of the investigation for a new period of 45 days.

Among the steps, the delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho asked the Supreme to determine the Ministry of Health to deliver all the documentation involving the contract of Covaxin, signed with the company Need Medicines, an intermediary of Indian Bharat Biotech. In addition, the delegate also requested the issuance of an order to Anvisa to deliver the documentation of Covaxin’s emergency authorization process.

The investigation seeks to find out whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of malfeasance for having received information about alleged irregularities in the purchase of the vaccine in March and for not having, at the time, determined the opening of an investigation by the Federal Police.

In justification, the PF cites that the Ministry of Health decreed secrecy on the vaccine process. Therefore, the delegate could not apply directly to the ministry and asked the Supreme Court for authorization to obtain the documents.

“It so happens that, recently, the Ministry of Health classified the processes related to contract No. 29/2021 as confidential; a circumstance that legally prevents access to the processes. Furthermore, the entirety of the authorization process is not available on the Anvisa website. emergency use of the Covaxin vaccine,” he wrote.

In addition, the PF had already requested the breach of telematic confidentiality of the e-mails of Need Medicines, to analyze when the company sent the contract documents to the Ministry of Health.

The purpose of the measure requested by the investigators is to verify whether the Need Medicines sent to the Ministry of Health a document, known as Invoice, which was a kind of invoice for the advance payment of vaccines, on March 19th or March 22nd .

This date is important for the inquiry because, on March 20, federal deputy Luís Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, the Ministry of Health server Luís Ricardo Miranda, went to report suspected irregularities in the contract to President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace. In testimony to the CPI, they said they had taken a copy of the Invoice to Bolsonaro.

This first document contained completely different information from the contract. It provided for advance payment to Need, but the contract signed with the ministry stipulated that this payment would only be made after receiving the immunizations.