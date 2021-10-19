PGL Major Stockholm: First clashes are released | cs:go

GODSENT, paiN and Sharks, representatives from Brazil in the first phase of the PGL Major Stockholm, began to know their destiny in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive world championship. On Monday, PGL released the opening matches of the Challengers Stage, which starts on the 26th.

GODSENT faces ENCE at 6:15 am, while paiN faces Entropiq at the same time. At 8:45 am, Sharks faces mousesports. Check out all the matches, played in series better than one:

5 am – Astralis x Copenhagen Flames

5h – Team Spirit x FaZe

6:15 am – ENCE x GODSENT

6:15 am – paiN x Entropiq

7:30 am – BIG x Virtus.pro

7:30 am – Movistar Riders x Renegades

8:45 am – Heroic vs. Tyloo

8:45am – mousesports x Sharks

1 of 1 TACO, GODSENT player, in bootcamp in Mexico — Photo: Publicity/GODSENT TACO, GODSENT player, in bootcamp in Mexico — Photo: Publicity/GODSENT

Also on Tuesday, the teams will have another series. As the major follows the Swiss format, the games will only be known after the first eight duels.

Within Challengers Stage, only elimination and ranking games are played in md3 series. The top eight of the first phase will qualify for the Legend Stage, which already features FURIA and Gabriel “FalleN’s Team Liquid”.