PGL unveils Stockholm Major’s inaugural clashes | DRAFT5

The inaugural clashes of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 were revealed this Monday afternoon (18) through the Romanian tournament organizer’s social networks, thus making the Brazilian teams aware of their first opponents.
Scheduled to start on the 26th, the most prestigious championship on the world stage Counter-Strike it will last until November 7, when its great champion will be crowned. The first phase, by the way, will be played for four days.
Brazilian teams, by the way, will not have an easy life from the first day of the event. While the GODENT take the ence, runner-up in the European division of IEM Fall 2021, a Sharks face the strong mousesports and the fatherN take the ascendant entropy.
Other notable clashes of the opening of the Challengers Stage include the russian Spirit facing Make Clan, the german BIG catching your rival Virtus.pro and the danes astralis and Copenhagen Flames being put face to face for the first time in history.
See the complete list of matches below:
The games will start around 5am and will last until late afternoon. THE DRAFT5, of course, will provide more than complete coverage of the $2 million competition. You can get more information – such as news, matches, schedules, broadcasts and tables – by accessing our tab of Championships.