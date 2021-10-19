Phil Spencer assures Xbox will buy more studios • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, said they are looking to buy more studios.

In a conversation at the Wall Street Journal event, thanks to the VGC, Spencer was asked if they are interested in buying more studios and said they are still looking for talent to improve the company.

“I’m really proud of some of the creators we’ve chosen to become part of Xbox. A lot of these creators have a choice. to Xbox and they see our plan for the platform and service and I want them to be able to do their most amazing creative work as part of this team.”

“We offer them financial stability. It’s not just about the success of their next game. I want to give them more creative ability, more time to do their best work. That’s my goal, we’re big believers in the power of content. You heard Satya Nadella talking about it and Amy Hood talking about it.

“So we’re always looking for more people that we think are a good match and teams that can be good partners for our strategy. We’re definitely not done yet.”

Spencer says there’s no quota to meet or even an acquisition timeline, but if they find a good studio, they’ll try to figure out what they can do together and that’s one of the “privileges of being at Microsoft and having the ability to choose a long-term approach and adding amazing creators to the catalog is an important part of that.”

The Xbox boss also commented that studios and teams remain independent to follow their projects and maintain their DNA, not being maneuvered by Xbox to become something they are not.