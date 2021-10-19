Pilar distrusts Tonico and tries to prepare for another war

In the soap opera In Times of the Emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) seems increasingly smart after everything she’s suffered in her life and will begin to suspect that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) may be up to one more. The girl in the plot written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will make sure that the villain’s proximity to Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) has some specific reason.

In scenes scheduled to air next Wednesday (20), the doctor will have already faced the deputy head-on when she discovered that he arranged his separation from Samuel (Michel Gomes), manipulating Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). But she also worries about Zayla, as the girl was not at all pleased to lose her boyfriend to her biggest rival after she and the engineer got right again.

It turns out that, even though the villain’s apprentice assures her that she’s getting over the loss and won’t chase anyone, she’s ended up discovering Samuel’s secret that can leave them in her hands. By pure coincidence of fate, the deputy will see that, with Pilar’s proximity to her ex, the abandoned girl could be a great ally in this war to separate the couple.

And that’s how Pilar will find it very strange to learn that Tonico has gone to Zayla and has no idea what’s going on, even though most people don’t worry because they trust the other. But she will remember well everything that her rival did when she was still a lowly teenager, so she’s sure she could be in trouble with the villain.

