PIS/Pasep quotas are forgotten by 10.6 million people; who can receive?

key points PIS/Pasep quotas are available to workers;

Heirs can withdraw their shares in the event of the holders’ death;

The PIS/Pasep quota must be withdrawn at Caixa Econômica.

According to Federal Savings Bank (CEF), the shares of PIS/Pasep were forgotten by 10.6 million Brazilian workers. This forgetfulness is reflected in BRL 23.3 billion stagnant with the financial institution.

According to Caixa Econômica, a good part of the PIS/Pasep that has not yet been withdrawn is due to the beneficiary’s death or advanced age that may have caused the right to receive this resource to be forgotten.

In the first case, it is important to know that the the worker’s direct heirs can withdraw the PIS/Pasep in the event of the holder’s death.

The group of dependents entitled to PIS/Pasep is formed considering the family bond and the economic dependence of the insured on the INSS. The list of dependents and, consequently, heirs is as follows:

Spouse; partner (a) in a stable relationship;

Unemancipated child under 21 years of age or with a disability;

Country;

Unemancipated sibling under 21 years of age or with a disability.

The release of the inheritance of the PIS/Pasep gives priority in the order mentioned above, and in the absence of a group, the values ​​are transferred to the next and so on.

But to prove the right to the values, it is necessary to request a permit with the purpose of authorizing the movement of amounts, in addition to presenting the following documentation at Caixa Econômica:

Drawer identification document;

PIS/PASEP/NIS registration number;

Work Card of the deceased holder;

Certified copy of the minutes of the meetings that prove the election, eventual renewals and end of term, in the case of a non-employed director;

Statement of dependents eligible to receive pension provided by the Official Social Security Institute, or court permit indicating the deceased worker’s successors;

Birth certificate or identity card and CPF of minor dependents, for opening a savings account.

What are the PIS/Pasep quotas?

Between 1971 and 1988, companies and public agencies had the habit of depositing certain amounts in bank accounts held by each employee, who from then on became the owners of shares within this fund.

However, as well as the withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep when in the salary bonus model, quotas could be withdrawn only in specific cases, such as in retirement, treatment of serious illness or on completing 70 years of age.

But since the month of October 1988, the payment format of the PIS/Pasep has been changed to the current model. However, over time and changes, many beneficiaries stopped withdrawing their quotas due to the eligibility criteria implemented at the time.

For this reason, many beneficial owners or heirs have left out or are unaware of this right.

It is important to note that the shares of the PIS/Pasep they are not the same thing as the salary bonus. The amounts deposited in the fund allow a single withdrawal of the amount deposited at the time, so once the amount is withdrawn the balance is reset to zero.

Remembering that Caixa Econômica is the institution responsible for paying PIS quotas, and Banco do Brasil releases the PASEP for public service workers.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas?

The quotas of the Social Integration Program (PIS) are intended for formal workers with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. While the quotas of the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program (Pasep) are aimed at those who worked as a civil servant or military in the same time course.

In this way, the Fund’s shares PIS/Pasep are directed to workers registered until October 4, 1988. These people have until June 1, 2025 to carry out cash withdrawals, after this period there will be an understanding of forgetting and the values ​​returned to the Union’s property.

What is the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

The salary bonus of PIS/Pasep it is paid once a year to formal workers, that is, those with a formal contract. But it is necessary to meet some other requirements to be entitled to this benefit, such as:

Work with a formal contract for a minimum period of five years;

Receive a monthly average of two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days in the base year, whether consecutive or not;

Have personal and labor data duly registered by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS).

There is also the particularity that the PIS is granted to private sector workers by Caixa Econômica. On the other hand, Pasep is paid to public institution employees through Banco do Brasil (BB).

The PIS/Pasep value is based on the current minimum wage, which will be the program’s ceiling. The amounts are released gradually each month worked, and may accumulate until reaching the national floor. Based on the proposed minimum wage for 2022 in the amount of BRL 1,169, see the estimate for next year:

1 month worked: R$ 97.41;

2 months worked: R$ 194.82;

3 months worked: BRL 292.25;

4 months worked: R$ 389.66;

5 months worked: BRL 487.08;

6 months worked: BRL 584.49;

7 months worked: R$ 681.91;

8 months worked: R$779.32;

9 months worked: R$876.74;

10 months worked: R$974.16;

11 months worked: BRL 1,071.57;

12 months worked: BRL 1,169.

