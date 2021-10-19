Pix: after crime rises, see how to protect yourself from scams and kidnappings – News

Since the creation of Pix, about to complete one year of operation, lightning hijackings have increased substantially again – 39.1% in São Paulo, from January to July – as well as a new range of possibilities for gangs to apply coups.

The instant payments and transfers tool, designed to facilitate transactions through the digital medium, requires extra attention so that users do not become victims of groups that are increasingly specialized in this type of crime.

The report of R7 spoke with Tarcio Severo, head of the 3rd Anti-kidnapping Precinct, of the Civil Police, and sought guidance from the Central Bank in order to understand the progress of these crimes and list tips to reduce risks and how to proceed if the acts are consummated.

The delegate comments that, until the availability of Pix, in November 2020, lightning kidnappings were a type of crime “with controlled rates, dormant”, which, month by month, had seen a significant increase in the last year.

This is because, according to him, this type of crime put gangs at risk, as they had to go to ATMs to make withdrawals or use the cards in other establishments – “this exposed them to this type of obtaining the advantage”, comments. However, the new way of making transfers instantly simplified the process: “It created a fever in criminals to commit this type of crime.”

Today, with ease, the groups have specialized and are divided between cells, explains Severo. The first is responsible for the “rapture” of the victim, until he is taken into captivity, and, by violent means or threats, inform the bank details and open his cell phone to carry out the transfers.

Due to the creation of Pix, the police chief continues, the gangs created a cell with experience and knowledge in IT and banking procedures for the transaction. “The transfer is instantaneous, so it became more practical, faster and more profitable for them. Therefore, criminals of other modalities such as theft of homes, vehicles, have also started to commit this type of crime”, he concludes.

What precautions should I take to avoid lightning kidnappings?

Regarding the care related to lightning kidnappings, Tárcio Severo advises that, first, users get in touch with their bank managers and establish a value limit for Pix and other forms of transfer.

In addition, those who own a car cannot take a long time to leave the house driving, nor stay for a long time with the vehicle on the street and the headlights on or talking on their cell phone, “which provide a vulnerability”.

“Criminals like it easy, so they prefer these victims who won’t be able to sketch a reaction or attempt to escape from the place”, comments Severo.

For victims of lightning kidnapping, the police chief advises that the first action after the crime must be to notify the police “in all cases”. Afterwards, the customer must search for his bank, whose account was subtracted.

And the scams?

In addition to setting the Pix limits, care with the bank password is also necessary, such as not using it for other apps or writing it down in digital media (mobile phone or computer).

Responsible for the development of Pix, the Central Bank offers a series of guidelines to avoid other forms of coup in each specific situation. Check out:

Release of loan in banks

The customer must not pay in advance to take out loans from banking institutions. In addition, offers that are well below market values ​​or that do not require guarantees – such as with guarantors and guarantors – should be carefully analyzed.

Money requests for messaging apps

Regarding money requests by messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, it is common for scammers to clone accounts to make victims among the real owner’s family and friends. “Never transfer money because of these messages. The ideal is to call the person beforehand to confirm if he really made the order”, advises the BC.

Registration update by SMS, email or call

Another common practice is false messages or calls from banks or financial institutions asking for registration updates. The message takes the customer to a fake page of the institution, through which the scammer can clone the victim’s account and make transfers in his name: “If you receive an SMS or email from the bank, do not click on the link, delete the message and call to your manager to confirm if you need to update your registration data”.

internet shopping

Another form of scam are the virtual storefronts offering products with advantageous values ​​and conditions. In this case, the potential victim must pay attention to prices well below the market, research about the company and the work carried out by it and consult if they have complaints on the internet through specialized websites or on consumer.gov.br.

Credit Card Purchases You Don’t Own

If the scammer issues a credit card in the victim’s name without his authorization, the bank or institution that issued the card must be contacted. If the victim does not have records of the fake card numbers, he can consult the Central Bank reports in the system. Registry, and thus find the bank that issued the card.

Payment of fee on old bad checks

Another form of scam is calls from purported collection companies advising of a long-term bad check fee debt that is being collected in the name of the Central Bank. The BC ensures that it does not make this type of collection, and asks potential victims not to make any payments without being sure about the debt.

Cloned card for delivery to motorcycle courier

Calls informing about possible cloning of the card, in which the scammer informs that the motoboy will look for the card together with the password to have it cancelled, are also one of the types of scam. “Never give the card to anyone, even if it is blocked. In case of card fraud or cloning, ask the bank to cancel. After confirming the cancellation, shred the card and throw the remains in the trash”, warns BC.

tampered card machine

Another form of scams, very common in street carnivals, occurs with tampered card machines, which steal data and passwords from the cards used in the purchase: “Only enter the password after checking the value, viewing the screen in full and if the display of the card machine is working perfectly.”

scammer offers help at the agency

A common action among scammers is when they offer help when they notice a potential victim with difficulties in using the ATM. When assisting the bank customer, he changes the card for a fake one and memorizes the password typed in the terminal. Therefore, only ask for help from employees of the institutions.

Inheritance, donations and awards

When the scammer offers values ​​for alleged prizes, donations or inheritances, requesting that a transfer be made first to an account abroad so that the value can be released, the victim must be attentive. “Do not transfer money abroad to receive some promised amount”, writes BC.

Scammers claiming to act on behalf of the Central Bank

The Central Bank informs that it does not contact the population through Swift messages, “does not charge overdue debts on behalf of banks and other financial institutions”, “does not ask for passwords, bank details, personal information, registration or re-registration in systems” and “only call you if you have made a request for information or a complaint against banks in that body.”

What to do if I was the victim of a scam? The Central Bank responds:

If you have been the victim of a scam, file an incident with the Police, who are responsible for investigating crimes. The Public Prosecutor’s Office can initiate possible criminal actions. The Central Bank is not competent to resolve your case.

Enter the transaction receipt data: Transaction ID, Amount, Settlement date/time, Description (if filled in), Recipient Institution Name, Recipient Name, CPF or CNPJ. Also file a complaint with the bank where the scammer has an account.

The account holder’s CPF is not displayed in full, but only a few numbers, as institutions participating in Pix are not required to display all data.

If the transfer was made via the Pix key, also inform which key was used. With this data, the Bank can prevent new scams from being carried out.

If you made the transaction through Pix, please also inform your institution, as it will be able to mark the Pix key of destination of the money, as well as the account and the receiving user, which helps to avoid new cases of scams, reducing risk for all users. As of 11/16/21, with the Special Return Mechanism in force, your institution will be able to adopt procedures for the blocking of these resources through the Pix infrastructure, facilitating the return if fraud is proven.

How to recover the values ​​I lost?

The victim can contact the bank or institution benefiting from the appeal to seek clarification through the SAC or the institution’s ombudsman. See the list of ombudsmen.

If the situation is not resolved, the victim must seek the Procon of their respective state or the Court to seek compensation for the damage.