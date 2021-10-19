Planalto puts pressure on Guedes in the final stretch to guarantee money from Auxílio Brasil – 10/18/2021 – Market

With less than two weeks to go to the end of the emergency aid, the Planalto Palace increased the pressure on the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) for a solution for payments to the most vulnerable.

The benefit, which reaches 45 million Brazilians, ends this month, as well as Bolsa Família — which will be replaced by Auxílio Brasil.

Although the new social program will already have a budget source by the end of the year, the equalization from January remains uncertain and needs to be resolved before the end of the year so there is no risk of violating the electoral law.

In June, Guedes presented the solution to pay for Auxílio Brasil next year through the Income Tax project, which generates legal support through the taxation of dividends.

The economic team still defends the plan, but there are doubts in the government whether it will be possible to count on the strategy, given that the proposal remains parked in the Senate.

The political wing of the government credits the economic team with the difficulty of finding a solution for aid. For her, the minister has been intransigent.

There is still pressure, including from lawmakers, to break the ceiling and continue to pay the same amount of R$300 to beneficiaries.

On the other hand, allies of Guedes have pointed out that the pressure on the minister has been due to the difficulty of articulation in the Senate.

According to this view, Guedes ends up being charged because of the political wing’s problems in making the plan presented by the minister move forward.

Auxílio Brasil is considered by the president’s interlocutors as crucial to reversing the fall in the popularity of Bolsonaro, who reached his record, and is seen as one of the main banners in the campaign for re-election.

Such as sheet showed on the last 7th, interlocutors dissatisfied with the minister’s conduct have used the revelation that Guedes maintains a company in a tax haven (offshore) to increase pressure and increase his isolation in the government.

In the face of the minister’s frying, rumors surfaced over the weekend in Brasília that Guedes might resign — which was denied by members of the economic team and by ministers close to Bolsonaro.

At the same time, the name of former Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida as a possible successor to Guedes began to circulate.

The chief economist of the BTG Pactual bank has denied to interlocutors that he has been sounded out, but even so he maintains conversations with Planalto, as well as with ministries and Congress.

According to an aide close to the president, the biggest factor of instability for Guedes in government is precisely not finding a way out for the benefit of social assistance.

Bolsonaro himself would have expressed dissatisfaction and said that the issue was a priority, in his last meeting with ministers.

On Monday (18), technicians from the ministries involved in the development of the benefit met at Planalto to try to find a way out.

According to interlocutors, despite pressure from the president, the issue remains without a definitive solution.

The teams were still working with Guedes’ proposal not to extend emergency aid. The objective was to find space in the Budget for a value greater than Bolsa Família.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, said this Sunday (17th) that the idea is for Brazil Aid to reach 17 million people with an average value of approximately R$300.

Currently, Bolsa Família pays, on average, R$190 to just over 14 million homes.

“I believe that, in the coming days, President Bolsonaro should bring together the entire team, from both the Ministry of Citizenship and the Ministry of Economy, to identify the sources of funds. It is a government decision,” Roma told state TV Brasil.

Parallel to the discussion about the budget source of Auxílio Brasil, the values ​​of the new program have been considered insufficient by one wing of the government —which suggests going further and guaranteeing more resources.

Rome defends that there is some type of aid (similar to emergency) for those who stop receiving payments as of November and that they also do not qualify for Brazil Aid.

The Minister of Citizenship has argued that the government needs to find a way to support the contingent of “invisibles” who were not part of social programs before the pandemic and who may end up without assistance now.

Amidst the scenario, a possible extension of emergency aid has taken shape.

Bolsonaro said on Monday that the government should resolve this week details about the extension of emergency aid and also measures related to the price of diesel in the country.

“God willing, we will resolve this week the extension of emergency aid, as we should also resolve this week the diesel price issue,” he said.

Without going into further details, Bolsonaro said at the event that “the hammer has been struck on his value”. Over the weekend, he met with Guedes, Roma, Onyx Lorenzoni (Trabalho e Previdência) and Pedro Guimarães (Caixa Econômica) to discuss the topic.

Guedes’ interlocutors affirm that the minister maintains the “plan A” that he has been defending in recent weeks.

Contrary to the extension of the emergency aid, Guedes wants the Auxílio Brasil to take effect in November, already with an expanded public and an average value of approximately R$300.

For this, however, the minister maintains the defense of a plan that is still pending: the approval of the reform of the Income Tax, which will serve as a source of compensation for the new expenditure, as well as an opening in the Budget through the limitation of expenses with court orders — government debts recognized by the courts.

Even members of the Ministry of Economy argue that the country cannot do without a strengthened social assistance system and say that the absence of such an initiative would be a crime.

The argument is that in addition to the loss of income of the poorest caused by the pandemic, the acceleration of inflation needs to be compensated in some way to bring relief to the vulnerable population.

