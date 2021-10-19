Player who kicked the referee’s head is suspended for 2 years by TJD-RS

The player William Ribeiro was suspended for two years from football after the aggression against referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the match between Sport Clube São Paulo-RS and Guarani-RS, for the Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship. The punishment was announced today by the First Disciplinary Commission of the TJD-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Sports Justice).

William was denounced in article 254-A of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which provides for punishment for “committing physical aggression during the match”, with the aggravation of being “practiced against referees, assistants or other members of the arbitration team”. The decision was taken unanimously.

In the session held virtually, William Ribeiro spoke for the first time about the episode. He said he was “very sorry” for the assault.

“There were several issues in the field. I was wrong. What I did was not right. I’m very sorry. At the time I had a blackout and acted like that. I can’t explain what happened to me at the time. It just darkened my eyes. I’m even looking for psychological treatment,” he said.

remember the case

The match was interrupted in the second half, when Guarani-RS was winning 1-0, after William kicked Crivellaro in the head, who was on the ground. When they noticed that the referee had passed out, the players asked the medical team to enter the field to help the referee. The player was arrested, but has already been released on bail.

The judge received medical care and was taken by ambulance to Hospital São Sebastião Mártir, in Venâncio Aires, in Rio Grande do Sul. Crivellaro was discharged the morning after the game, after exams showed no changes.

In contact with the UOL Sport, the Civil Police of Venâncio Aires said that William was arrested and fined for attempted aggravated homicide. The penalty, in case of conviction, is up to 20 years in prison.

On the occasion, SC São Paulo issued an official note regretting what happened and announced the professional’s contractual termination: “The contract with the aggressor athlete is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken.”

Referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, after leaving the hospital, said he didn’t have many memories of the moment and commented on the player’s arrest: “This guy needs treatment, he’s totally out of control, he deserves to be locked up for a long time,” Crivellaro told Radio Imembuí, from the city of Santa Maria.