PlayStation App Beta allows sharing of PS5 images and videos

PlayStation is releasing a limited beta update for the PlayStation App on mobile devices.

The beta will allow PS5 users to upload screenshots and videos, which can then be viewed and shared through the app.

However, this test is available. only in Japan and Canada and even then it’s only for iOS users (with an Android update planned in the near future).

By enabling the in-app update, your linked PS5 will automatically load screenshots and videos saved on your console. These shares will stay there in the cloud for 14 days after they are uploaded, during which time you can do whatever you want with them through the app, which includes downloading them to your mobile device.

However, there is a limitation on video capture: game videos must be less than three minutes long and cannot be captured in 4K.