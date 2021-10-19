Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, vents and gives a straight answer after being called ‘horned’

Last Saturday (16), Poliana Rocha and countryman Leonardo celebrated their 25 years of marriage. On social networks, both exchanged declarations of love, but that did not stop netizens from firing criticism at the journalist – that’s because, over their time together, reports of Leonardo’s betrayals drew a lot of attention in the media.

This Sunday (17), Poliana used social networks to kill the curiosity of fans, remember her husband’s infidelities and even fight back against the ‘haters’. After opening a box of questions for her followers, the blonde was asked by an internet user if she would have been hurt by the needlings to her silver wedding, due to the marital problems she already faced with Zé Felipe’s father.

Quite outspoken, Poliana condemned the public’s attitude towards their relationship. “It came out on several websites and I was super grateful for the affection of people, but there are many nasty comments calling me horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! But, actually, they are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming, “ lamented.

The journalist then sent a message to the gossips on duty. “I even read a few, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not me”, stated. Afterwards, she reflected on her trajectory with the artist and what has changed in their relationship. “Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I got over it and built a beautiful family! It’s my credit, how am I going to feel bad?”, she fired.

Continues after Advertising

Also according to the blonde, the ‘ghosts of the past’ no longer affect the couple’s daily life, which currently has three years without fights or arguments. “When I allowed myself to forgive him, I swore to myself that I would never speak of these matters again. (the betrayals) and so I do!”, reinforced Poliana.