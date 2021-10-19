Police arrest suspect and find, in Tijuca, a car used by criminals to rob and kill a doctor in Barra

RIO — Civil and military police located this Tuesday afternoon the car that was allegedly used by criminals to rob and kill plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili in Jardim Oceânico, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. was at the top of Morro do Turano, in the North Zone of the city, and will be taken to a specialist. A suspect of involvement in the crime was detained with the keys to a car believed by the Civil Police to be Hillux. Doctor Italo Marsili, son of the surgeon, recognized the key.

Sandero has a cloned license plate. It was robbed in the area of ​​the 22nd PD (Penha). Agents from the Capital Homicide Police (DHC) and 16th PD (Barra a Tijuca), from the Robbery and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA) and UPP military police in Turano.

The doctor was shot before 7 am, after parking his gray Hilux, which was taken by the bandits. He was going to work at Clínica Viteé, of which he was a partner, on Avenida Fernando Mattos. Military police officers from the 31st BPM (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) were called and activated the DHC’s Crime Scene Group (GELC) team.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Hotline released a poster asking for information about those involved in the doctor’s death. The data can be passed by calling 2253 1177.

Disque Denúncia poster asks for information about those involved in the death of the plastic surgeon Photo: Reproduction

The crime took place on Avenida Fernando Mattos, 600 meters from the Homicide Police Station. One of Claudio Marsili’s sons, Ítalo, who was even chosen to be minister of health, was there with his friend Rodrigo Reis, who is a cardiologist and studied with Ítalo, and Father Matheus Muniz Aquino.

He cried beside his father’s body, which was removed at around 10 am to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in downtown Rio. GELC) from the Capital Homicide Office (DHC) carried out the forensic work on the road.

On his website, Claudio Marsili presented himself as a plastic surgeon “with vast experience”. “Always in search of technical rigor and respecting the maximum safety criteria required. It aims at harmony and delicacy in body and facial contours and approaches beauty as a concept of health and high self-esteem”, he said. Among the procedures it offered are liposuction, implantation of silicone prostheses, abdominoplasty and facial harmonization.





Police vehicles next to the body of doctor Claudio Marsili, murdered in Barra Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

In a statement, the Regional Council of Medicine informed that “it is dismayed and regrets the death of its renowned colleague Claudio Marsili, for such a cruel reason. Yesterday (10/18), our professional category celebrated Doctor’s Day, with special lighting in the Christ the Redeemer on this date, and it is very sad to receive this news and to know that we are so exposed to insecurity and violence in our city. We ask the authorities to ensure our right to come and go and that those responsible are duly punished. sympathizes with family, friends and co-workers in this moment of pain.”

Claudio Marsili graduated from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), where he completed in 1982, and a postgraduate degree in general surgery from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He also completed a postgraduate degree in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery at Estácio de Sá and in orthomolecular and sports medicine at the Veiga de Almeida University (UVA). The curriculum also includes a doctorate in Public Health from the University of Business and Social Sciences (UCES), in Argentina.

In their profiles on social networks, Italo and Mila Marsili, the surgeon’s children, ask for prayers in memory of their father. In an Instagram post by Italo, he shares the words of a priest, who was also at the crime scene in the morning, who says in one excerpt: “Through the intercession of São Pedro de Alcântara, the gates of Heaven will be opened for your father !”

Children of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili asked for prayers for their father Photo: Instagram / Reproduction

On Instagram, the doctor had 15,800 followers. Yesterday afternoon, he posted: “The expectation of having their security and self-esteem back can often make patients perform the surgery quickly, without knowing the professional very well, and this ends up interfering with the final result of the procedure. For every surgery to be a success, there are steps that need to be taken, from the first appointment to the post-surgery. It is very important to be aware that, to achieve the result closest to what you want, it is necessary that you know the professional and feel comfortable with him”, he wrote.

“Don’t let lack of caution and haste get in the way of your dream. We are dealing with your appearance, with your self-esteem and that is why everything needs to be done with safety and precision, so that the result is as close to what you want”, he added. The message was liked by over 560 people and commented on by over 30.

