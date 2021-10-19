Polish PM says Polish law is ″above any other″

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki insisted on Tuesday that the Polish Constitution takes precedence over community law and accused the European Union and its institutions of a “democratic deficit”, rejecting what he called “blackmail”.

In a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the crisis of the rule of law in Poland and the primacy of EU legislation, Morawiecki, in a speech that far exceeded the time allotted to him, argued that “the highest law in the Republic of Poland is the constitution, it stands above any other“, guaranteed that the Government will ensure its primacy, and launched several attacks on the Union, while guaranteeing that “Europe is Poland’s place” and it is in the EU that the country wants to remain.

The Polish head of government, who tried to defend in Strasbourg the recent ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court that calls into question the primacy of community law over national legislation, he argued that EU law takes precedence over national law “in areas that have been delegated by member states to the Union”, but not in all, and assured that Warsaw “is not intimidated”.

Morawiecki then launched the attack, criticizing “certain practices of the EU institutions”, which he accused of having “two weights and two measures” depending on the Member States which they deal with, noting that “the divide between stronger and weaker is widening”, something that is visible to citizens, who “are neither blind nor deaf, and who will lose confidence” in the European project.

Complaining that his government was being “attacked in an unfair and partial way”, he argued that “the rules of the games must be the same for everyone”, but considered that “the democratic deficit has never been as visible as in recent years “.

“Increasingly, decisions are taken behind closed doors, through the activism of European judges, and more and more such decisions are taken without being clearly based on treaties, but in legal creativity without any control. The time has come when we have to say ‘no’ and say ‘enough’. That’s why we say ‘no’ to European centralism“he declared.

Raging against “the paternalistic lessons” of various EU actors, Mateusz Morawiecki in particular criticized “the language of threats” of sanctioning Poland for violating the rule of law and European values, assuring that Warsaw will not be intimidated by “blackmail, which has become a customary method of certain Member States”.

Morawiecki assured that the scenario of a ‘Polexit’ – Poland’s exit from the European bloc – is “a lie”.

“European integration is our choice, this is our destiny. Europe is our place, we don’t want to go anywhere else,” he said.

Before the Polish Prime Minister took the floor, the President of the European Commission intervened in the debate, who guaranteed that she would not let the EU’s values ​​be called into question by Poland, stressing that the Polish Constitutional Court questions the foundations of the EU.

“We cannot and will not allow our common values ​​to be put at risk”, stressed Ursula von der Leyen, assuring that “the Commission will act”.

The options available to Brussels to respond to Poland are infringement proceedings, in which it legally contests the ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court, the conditionality mechanism and other financial instruments, as well as the procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

Article 7 “is the powerful instrument of the Treaty and we have to go back to it because the Polish Constitutional Court, which today cast doubt on the validity of our Treaty, is the same court that, under Article 7, we consider not be independent and legitimate,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

“This is the first time that a court in a Member State has found the EU Treaties to be incompatible with the national Constitution”, he stressed, adding that “the decision compromises the protection of judicial independence”.

Von der Leyen also said that he will continue to defend the dialogue, believing that “this situation can and must be resolved”.

In addition to the actions that could be decided very soon, the Commission has not yet approved Poland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) — the same with Hungary, the other Member State with which Brussels has for a long time. very much an ‘arm of iron’ for alleged violations of the rule of law.

Following today’s debate, the European Parliament — which has been pressuring the Commission to take legal action against Poland — will adopt a resolution on Thursday, the day a summit of heads of state begins in Brussels. and of the EU Government, it is still not known whether this issue will be included on the agenda or not.