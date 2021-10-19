Polish PM says Polish law is ″above any other″

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki insisted on Tuesday that the Polish Constitution takes precedence over community law and accused the European Union and its institutions of a “democratic deficit”, rejecting what he called “blackmail”.

In a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the crisis of the rule of law in Poland and the primacy of EU legislation, Morawiecki, in a speech that far exceeded the time allotted to him, argued that “the highest law in the Republic of Poland is the constitution, it stands above any other“, guaranteed that the Government will ensure its primacy, and launched several attacks on the Union, while guaranteeing that “Europe is Poland’s place” and it is in the EU that the country wants to remain.

The Polish head of government, who tried to defend in Strasbourg the recent ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court that calls into question the primacy of community law over national legislation, he argued that EU law takes precedence over national law “in areas that have been delegated by member states to the Union”, but not in all, and assured that Warsaw “is not intimidated”.

Morawiecki then launched the attack, criticizing “certain practices of the EU institutions”, which he accused of having “two weights and two measures” depending on the Member States which they deal with, noting that “the divide between stronger and weaker is widening”, something that is visible to citizens, who “are neither blind nor deaf, and who will lose confidence” in the European project.

Complaining that his government was being “attacked in an unfair and partial way”, he argued that “the rules of the games must be the same for everyone”, but considered that “the democratic deficit has never been as visible as in recent years “.

“Increasingly, decisions are taken behind closed doors, through the activism of European judges, and more and more such decisions are taken without being clearly based on treaties, but in legal creativity without any control. The time has come when we have to say ‘no’ and say ‘enough’. That’s why we say ‘no’ to European centralism“he declared.