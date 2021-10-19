Pregnant groom attacked by jealous bear in circus – News

A pregnant trainer was saved by her husband after a bear named Stepan attacked her while performing at a circus show in Russia.

Lia Baspanova believes the Himalayan grizzly bear was jealous that she was pregnant, which would have made him go on the attack, while dozens of spectators screamed in despair.

She was saved by Alexey Velker, her husband and also a bear trainer. He was on stage during the show and took the beast away from Lia.

The hero ended up badly injured by the bear and received bites on his right arm, which required stitches and minor blood vessel repair surgery.

Lia ended up with two scratches and a bruise on her leg, according to the tabloid The Sun.

The couple of trainers were later released after a short period of observation at the hospital.

“The bear is fine, as is my baby,” Lia told East2West News.

The images of the case ended up with the police. Officials in the city of Oryol, near the Ukrainian border, are investigating the accident and may sue the circus organizers.

In a statement to the local press, the circus managers said that Stepan will no longer perform.

