Premier Says Unvaccinated Athletes Must Not Have Visa to Australia and Djokovic Pin | sneakers

– (To Virus) It doesn’t matter what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won. This is completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself and others safe.

The state of Victoria has been in lockdown for about three months, and has recently added professional athletes to the vaccine’s mandatory list. It is unclear whether this determination also refers to foreign athletes playing in the region.

– I do not believe that a tennis player will get a visa to enter this country, and if he does, he will probably have to quarantine for a few weeks. I can’t believe that the person you referred (Djokovic) or any other tennis player… Let’s not customize… A golfer or a Formula 1 driver will get a visa to enter the country. If I’m wrong the federal government will report it,” Andrews said.

The Reuters news agency sought out the responsible government department but received no response.

Djokovic has been involved in several controversies since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, starting with the organization of a tournament with public and without measures to contain the virus – distancing and wearing a mask, for example. Some athletes, including himself, ended participation in the event infected.