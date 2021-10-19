President of Atlético-MG schedules meeting with CBF in Rio to discuss arbitration and calendar | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG complained, issued a note, the director and the president went public. He is unhappy with the refereeing of his last two games at the Brazilian Nationals. Leader of the competition, the club will go to the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro, to talk with the entity’s interim agent, Ednaldo Rodrigues. The meeting will be on Thursday.

President of Galo, Sérgio Coelho will participate in the meeting, along with his vice-president, José Murilo Procópio. The meeting information is from Itatiaia Radio. O ge he also found that the trip will also have another topic under discussion: the Brazilian football calendar.

Atlético’s intention is to defend the maintenance of the dates foreseen for the Brasileirão rounds, causing the tournament to end on December 5th. Some games of the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals ended up being postponed to November, due to Data Fifa.

Atletico’s main competitor in the dispute for the Brazilian title, Flamengo was also harmed in the last round. Marcos Braz, soccer VP of the Rio de Janeiro club, went to CBF this Monday

There will be qualifiers next month, and Galo wants the same thing to happen as the last call-up. Even lacking FIFA dates, the team from Cuca wants to go to the field without more games postponed. The leader of the Brazilian still has Grêmio, from the 19th round, on 11/3.

Originally, the Brazil Cup finals would be played on October 20th and 27th. They need to be rearranged and, although without official confirmation, the space on the calendar is for the trip on 12/8 and the return, decisive, on 12/12. Galo faces Fortaleza, this Wednesday, for the semifinal, looking for its third participation in the tournament decision.

