President of Sport reveals fear of possible “political judgment” in Pedro Henrique Case | sport

However, after stating that Rubro-negro will follow the line of defense of being based on the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship, the manager revealed, in an interview to the ge, another concern. That of a possible political influence in the final decision of the STJD.

Sport, STJD, nine Serie A clubs, CBF… Understand what is at stake in the Pedro Henrique case

CBF says there is no irregularity in Pedro Henrique at Sport

1 of 1 Pedro Henrique warming up for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Pedro Henrique warming up for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

It is worth noting that half of the clubs that dispute Serie A are involved in the Pedro Henrique case, since the possibility of having Sport as the defendant is part of a joint request by nine clubs (América-MG, Chapecoense, Atlético-GO, Ceará , Cuiabá, Bahia, Youth, Grêmio and Santos).

– I’m afraid everyone does. We are very attentive to movements, assuming that our rights are good, not to say excellent. But it is obvious that there are legal judgments and political judgments, and we are very aware of that. We are monitoring this situation. But, I’m sure, common sense will prevail – highlighted the president of Sport, Yuri Romão.

CBF’s position on Pedro Henrique relieves Sport’s squad, says Marcão

In the view of the red-black representative, the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship (REC) is sovereign over the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC) of the CBF, in this case. Understanding that, according to the manager, had the approval of all 20 clubs in Serie A, before the start of the competition.

– We have a charter signed by the 20 clubs that says that the REC supersedes the general regime. So, as much as they want to use the tapestry artifice, there’s no reason for us to let that happen. I don’t believe the STJD will tarnish your performance with something like that. But we are attentive – reinforced Yuri Romão.

After Sport and CBF take a stand, the STJD’s attorney will decide whether to proceed with the process, offering a complaint for judgment, or whether to file the case. The tendency is for this decision not to take place this week.

The case of Pedro Henrique exists because the defender played five matches for Internacional and received a yellow card in two others, when he was on the bench. Thus, in this case, he would have reached the maximum number of matches and could not transfer to Sport – according to Article 43 of the General Regulations for Competitions (RGC).

The CBF – however – states that in this case the Specific Regulation supersedes the RGC and indicates that the act of being punished by the arbitrator as a substitute is not considered for counting.