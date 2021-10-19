‘Prevent Senior refused to treat my mother,’ says writer

Writer and journalist Gilberto Nascimento, 63, claims that doctors at the Prevent Senior hospital unit located in the Paraíso neighborhood, in São Paulo, refused to keep his mother’s treatment. Victim of covid-19, retired Terezinha de Jesus died on March 24 this year, at the age of 87.

“The hospital refused to continue to keep her in treatment, alleging that she was already too old. They let my mother die”, says Nascimento (read her full report below).

Also according to Nascimento, Prevent Senior did not deliver her mother’s medical record, even after the deadline for delivery.

Prevent Senior states that “the treatment prescribed to Mrs. Terezinha de Jesus was done in agreement with family members.” (read the note below).

Investigations about Prevent Senior

On September 28, lawyer Bruna Morato, legal representative of 12 doctors who filed complaints against Prevent Senior, said in testimony to Covid’s CPI, that the health care provider had implemented an internal policy of “coercion”, and that the professionals doctors ended up prescribing the so-called “covid kit” for fear of suffering retaliation, including dismissal.

Attorney Bruna Morato, who represents Prevent Senior doctors, during testimony to Covid’s CPI Image: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency

The lawyer also raised the suspicion that Prevent Senior has implemented a policy of letting the elderly perish from the disease. The practice was summed up in one sentence: “Death is also high”.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo created a task force to investigate the complaints against Prevent Senior. The City Council of São Paulo installed a commission that aims to investigate alleged fiscal irregularities and ethical violations of Prevent Senior in the city of São Paulo, such as a suspected underreporting of the number of cases of contamination of covid-19 and deaths caused by the disease.

Report by Gilberto Nascimento

“My mother, Terezinha de Jesus, a housewife, victim of covid-19, died in a hospital belonging to the Prevent Senior network, on March 24, 2021. In at least two moments, the hospital, through its doctors, he stated that it would not be worth keeping her in treatment, claiming that she would be too old, when all of Prevent Senior’s million-dollar advertising is geared towards the care, or supposed care, of elderly people.

With suspicions of covid contamination, my mother received the “covid kit” at home, without going through any consultation. However, I referred her to the hospital before these ineffective medications arrived. My sister, Elisabete de Jesus Nascimento Malavolta, had previously tried a telemedicine consultation, but gave up when she found that only the attendants —and never a doctor— listened to the patients’ reports and then sent the medicines through a motorcycle courier. .

On February 20th (Saturday), early in the morning, my mother was admitted to the Prevent Senior unit in the Mooca neighborhood. The first thing I said to the doctor who attended her was not to give her any hydroxychloroquine or any of those ineffective medications at all. He confirmed that these drugs were part of the hospital’s protocol, but said he had not prescribed. I had to trust your speech.

Facade of one of the Prevent Senior buildings, in São Paulo. The company removed the signs that were in the front garden of the development. Image: RENATO CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Patient was tied to bed

On the same day, my mother was removed to the Prevent Senior unit in Paradise. On the fourth day of her hospitalization, my other sister, Elisete Bento Nunes da Silva, went to visit her. He found my mother tied to a bed. We thought that was absurd. The hospital doctors justified themselves by saying that the procedure was “necessary” because my mother would be “pulling off the protective mask with her hands”.

After these explanations, a doctor, identified as Mariana, said that my mother had “90-year-old heart, 90-year-old liver, and 90-year-old kidney.” My mother would be getting worse and, according to her, in cases of people of this age, intubation is not the best solution, “because there’s nothing to do, and she doesn’t recover anymore”.

The chances of my mother returning to the way she was would be very small, the doctor said. My mother’s biological age was 87 years old. Due to an error in the registry, she was registered as if she had been born two years earlier.

The same doctor commented that my mother had a “wind in her heart”. I would have heart problems. My sister Elisete replied that she never had a heart murmur, that she had tests periodically and that nothing had been detected. We were never aware that she had any heart disease.

We fear that they may have given her hydroxychloroquine or other unsuitable medications for her in the hospital, thus causing a heart problem. My mother’s contamination by Covid was recent and we were also surprised that it worsened so quickly.

We hope it wasn’t from the use of hydroxychloroquine. However, given the numerous complaints and the repeated practices of Prevent Senior, we believe it is important that this fact can be investigated and clarified.

“Palliative care”

As my mother’s condition would have worsened, the doctor told my two sisters at the hospital that a family decision to intubate or start palliative care would be necessary, and that this decision needed to be made within minutes. She suggested palliative care, which would be applied in another Prevent Senior unit.

My sisters who were there, and I and another brother, over the phone, decided to intubate, as my mother had no comorbidities, was very active, was quite lucid and enjoyed life a lot.

Shortly thereafter, the doctor and the nursing staff entered my mother’s room. My sisters still talked to her, fully aware in that moment. Thereafter, for a long time, there were many entries and exits of doctors and nursing staff in my mother’s room.

My sisters and a niece, Luiza, stayed in the lobby of the elevator, from where they had a view of the room and listened to the conversations. My niece Luiza heard a doctor ask: “Why intubate a 90-year-old person?”.

Visibly grudgingly, they began intubation. At the end, the doctor commented that the procedure was very difficult. Finally, they informed that my mother would be transferred to the ICU.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The next day, we received a phone call to go to the hospital urgently. When my sisters got there, they didn’t find my mother. They tried to stop them, but they went looking for the hospital building.

They found out later that she was dumped, in a waiting room of an emergency room on the second floor, without full-time medical care, intubated, but without any other care. It had been left in a secluded corner, hidden only by a small curtain and a few meters away from dozens of patients waiting for assistance or consultations.

Refusal to admit the patient to the ICU

They didn’t want to refer her to the ICU at all. They repeated that it would “do no good” because of his age. The doctor then insisted that we authorize the transfer to another Prevent Senior unit. Faced with that picture, we protested immediately. We are outraged by the disregard. My mother was only referred to the ICU after interference from my son-in-law, a doctor, who was in the hospital.

From then on, it was about 30 days in the ICU. Afraid of being hit by Covid – after all, I was one of the only ones in the family not to have caught the disease – I didn’t always go to the hospital. But my sisters were there daily.

They complained because the Prevent Senior medical bulletins – provided, most of the time, by a doctor identified as Dr. Kalil – always divulged the information that my mother was in a stable condition or was getting better. Dr. Kalil spoke with glee and satisfaction, as if she were already awake and unaided.

My sisters saw the opposite, seeing my mother with her hands swollen “as if they were about to burst.” In the last few days in the ICU, she showed no signs of waking up. His body was bruised, full of scabs (wounds) in the sacral region (at the end of the spine), already with necrosis. Elisete, who is a nursing technician, complained about not seeing adequate care being taken for this problem, such as bathing and medication.

Dr. Kalil announced my mother’s imminent release from the ICU, as a sign of recovery and likely return home. He gave us hope. At least me. I was excited.

But two days before my mother’s death, another doctor, identified as Radija, spoke again about the need for palliative care. “It’s been a long time without any improvement,” said the doctor. For her, it didn’t really make sense for my mother to remain there because there would be nothing else to do.

My sisters made this report and I asked my medical son-in-law to go to the hospital, in order to also assess the condition and guide us. It was a Saturday. He waited for about four hours on the sidewalk and in the hospital lobby, but he was not allowed in. Prevent Senior management claimed that the floors of the building were being cleaned at that time and no outsiders could access its interior.

Given my mother’s worsening health, according to the doctor, she wanted authorization to start palliative care. Given the long time of pain and suffering, the four brothers consulted understood that there was no other alternative. I thought she should continue under treatment, but there was no way to counter it. Consulting other doctors, I also did not see other alternatives.

Doctor Radija said to my sister Elisete: “you made the best choice”. She informed me that doses of morphine would be given to my mother. She died at 7:10 pm on March 24, 2021. Minutes later, we heard a hospital assistant inform another family that her bed was vacant.

In the two days before her death, my mother was already without serum and without the nasoenteral diet (used when the patient cannot ingest solid food orally). Questioned, a nurse replied: “That’s not the main thing anymore. She doesn’t need it.”

My mother was prepared to die. We hope that the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the CPIs of the Pandemic in the Federal Senate and Prevent Senior in the City Council of São Paulo – and also the deputies of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo who requested the installation of a commission – can investigate and prove whether the care provided to the elderly in the Prevent de Senior hospitals was adequate.

The accusations that the elderly could not spend more than 30 days in hospital and that beds needed to be vacated were reiterated. Some doctors, as it turns out, strictly followed these guidelines.”

Read Prevent Senior’s response

“Prevent Senior explains that the treatment prescribed to Senhora Terezinha de Jesus was done in agreement with family members. On February 19, she was assisted by a doctor, via telemedicine, and the family was advised that in case of worsening, she should go directly to an emergency room, as happened the following day.

All information about the patient’s hospitalization is protected by legal confidentiality regarding the medical record. Family members can disclose the medical record, which will prove that all necessary actions were adopted, including during the intubation period. Regarding the report that the patient was “tied”, it is actually a mechanical restraint, a standard procedure adopted when patients are very agitated.

Prevent Senior is available to all inspection bodies to provide any clarification.”