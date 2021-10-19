Prices go up and RN has the second most expensive gasoline in Brazil; compare to neighboring states – 10/19/2021 – News

Rio Grande do Norte rose one place in the ranking of the most expensive gasoline in Brazil. In the most recent survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), only Piauí has ​​a higher average price for regular gasoline than Rio Grande do Norte. The increase was close to R$ 0.20 in Potiguar territory. Natal appears with the second most expensive gasoline among the capitals and filling a 40 liter tank costs more than R$ 30 more expensive in Rio Grande do Sul than in Pernambuco and Paraíba.

Tomaz Silva/Brazil Agency RN returned to having the second most expensive gasoline in Brazil

In the previous survey, regular gasoline in Rio Grande do Norte cost, on average, R$ 6.675, a price lower only than Rio de Janeiro, with R$ 6.764, and Piauí, which had an average price of R$ 6.733. Now, with the survey for the week ended on Saturday (16), the average price of regular gasoline in Rio Grande do Sul is R$6.853. Piauí continues with the highest average price, selling a liter at R$ 6,936. Rio de Janeiro has the average price at R$ 6,785.

Compared to Paraíba and Pernambuco, neighboring states continue with better prices than Rio Grande do Norte, but also registered an increase. While regular gasoline was sold, on average, at R$5.963 in Paraíba and R$5.996 in Pernambuco, prices now jumped to R$6.163 and R$6.186, respectively.

Among the capitals, only Teresina has a higher average price than Natal. The capital of Piauí sells regular gasoline for R$ 6.934, while Natal has a liter costing R$ 6.884. Macapá is the capital with the “cheapest” gasoline, costing R$ 5.514. In comparison with the neighboring capitals, Natal, Recife sells the fuel for R$ 6.079, while João Pessoa has an average price of R$ 6.153.

To compare, filling a 40 liter tank in Natal costs R$275.36, while the same amount of gasoline costs R$243.16 in Recife, R$246.12 in João Pessoa and R$220.56 in Macapá .