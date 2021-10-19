Project takes cervical cancer screening to indigenous people in the North – 10/19/2021

About five months ago, Kátia Ramos Moreira Leite, A pathologist, she was approached by an advisor from Sesai (Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health), who shared with her the alarming situation of deficiency in tracking the gynecological health of indigenous women in the northern region of the country. Even though there were health centers in the neighborhoods and villages, test collections had to go to laboratories far from the regions, and many results never came back or took too long.

In the North region, the incidence of cervical cancer is the highest in Brazil. Data from Inca (National Cancer Institute) estimate that while in other regions the incidence is, on average, 17 cases for every 100,000 women, there, this rate is 24 cases for every 100,000 women. The service, as the request of the Sesai advisor pointed out, is mostly centered on the biggest cities.

Leite heard the advisor’s request and accepted, on behalf of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pathology), of which he is president, thehelp them set up a joint effort to analyze these vaginal cytology. The process is currently being carried out, and the collected material is sent to the SBP headquarters in São Paulo. Afterwards, the samples are divided to the 11 laboratories spread across Brazil that accepted to carry out the exams free of charge.

“The main cause of the disease is sexual contagion by the HPV virus. Diagnosis is essential. Since the precursor lesion to the development of cancer takes several years, it is possible to interrupt this process. But if girls start unprotected sexual activity too soon and they don’t do exams, at 20 they can already have established carcinoma”, explains the pathologist.

Cervical cancer is one of the most common tumors among women. The disease occurs predominantly in non-white women with low education levels —about 62% of cases—, exposing the scourge of lack of access to information and health services in the most vulnerable groups of the population.

“In addition to the harm that this causes individually, it also burdens the SUS with the need for treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We cannot let this happen”, says the doctor, explaining that the vaccine against HPV is the most effective way to protect against the virus.

“If women manage to discover the injury, which is already difficult, they need to go to the capital, leave work… When she is often the head of the family network. That is why it is important to bring alternatives to them, and without doubt, the timely screening allows the women around that family to know about the issue”, points out Monique Freire Santana, a pathologist and researcher at the Amazonas Oncology Control Center Foundation.

The project’s objective is to benefit 10,000 women, a number that can be exceeded if there is greater demand than expected. “In the past, we didn’t have the confidence to do a preventive exam. It took up to two years to get a result. Now, it’s coming in 30 days and we’re asking all indigenous women to do the collection”, says Daniele Silva de Oliveira , indigenous of the Mura ethnic group and resident of the Vista Alegre indigenous community, in Roraima.

The collection is carried out by health agents from the primary units, and the SBP is creating material to improve the training of these professionals. “There were defects in many of the collections, which hindered the analysis a little”, comments the pathologist.

Together with Sesai and with the participation of a gynecologist from HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), the objective is to create an online course teaching the best practices for collection.

the pathologist Fábio Távora, medical director of the Argos Laboratory in Fortaleza, one of the project’s participants, assesses that the exam also helps to create a culture of care in communities. “Offering this test generates a trip to the health system, makes it a routine thing, and receiving the results generates moreis confidence in this process.”

Image: Disclosure/SESAI

What if the result points to injuries?

If lesions are found in the exams, the protocol is to proceed with a biopsy so that the type of tumor can be identified, and if necessary, refer the patients for treatment.

The intention, explains the president of the SBP, is to count on the help of the HC of São Paulo also to carry out the treatment, in addition to taking small and itinerant teams to the communities to provide this service. “The area is huge and often the populations stay quite isolated. even by boat, tos sometimes it’s days and the cost is great.”

In addition, Leite says that with the Sesai, there is planning to new actions in the health area. “An of them is the donation of the most modern equipment. Another is the montage small laboratories to carry out at least the most primary exams in these care units”, he says.