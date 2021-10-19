Promotion of DirecTV GO, offering 2 years of HBO Max and 1 month of free Telecine, in addition to a reduction in monthly fees

The streaming service DirecTV GO is with a promotion action during the month of October for those looking for a special condition. THE platform is offering 2 years of HBO Max and 1 month of Free Phone to new subscribers. The monthly plan, which starts at R$69.90, is offering free access to HBO Max for two years, plus over 70 live channels and on-demand content. In addition, the customer can try DirecTV GO for 7 days free of charge.





Already the annual plan gives subscribers a free month of the Telecine service, plus two years of HBO Max, which are also included in the package. The values ​​of this modality start from R$ 699.00 (in cash without installments) and are valid for 12 months. Also according to the streaming service, those who subscribe to the annual package will get 2 months of DirecTV GO totally free. This way, the customer will pay for 10 months and will have access to the platform for 1 full year.

With DIRECTV you get 1 month of Telecine. Sign up now, use the TELECINE coupon and experience the best of TV, streaming and cinema together. Enjoy. — DIRECTV GO Brasil (@directvgobrasil) October 11, 2021

Monthly discount

The platform is also providing BRL 20.00 discount on monthly tuition for three months. To do this, the subscriber simply enters the coupon “WIN20” at the time of hiring. The 2 years of free HBO Max are still in effect.

Subscribers of DirecTV GO will also be able to take advantage of the platform’s catalog productions on up to two devices simultaneously. The company did not inform until when the promotion will be valid. O DirecTV GO can be downloaded on smartphones, tablets and Smart TVs. However, there are restrictions regarding the operating system and browsers that the application has compatibility with. Did you like the offers? Do you want to sign? Tell us in the comments below!