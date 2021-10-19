PSDB preview debate: Doria and Leite say they were wrong to support Bolsonaro in 2018

RIO — In the first debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency, governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite assumed that they were wrong in the 2018 elections by asking for a vote for President Jair Bolsonaro in the second round. Together with the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, the three PSDB presidential candidates debated this Tuesday on secret budget, vaccines, environment, politics for women, among other topics. The debate, promoted by the newspapers O GLOBO and Valor, was mediated by GLOBO columnist Vera Magalhães.

Leite and Doria are the two most active candidates in the dispute for the party’s nomination for the presidency, while Arthur Virgílio started visiting the party’s directories in search of support only in recent weeks. Virgílio even criticized Leite for being elected with the support of Bolsonaro, but spared Doria from the same attack.

Leite used the economic disaster of the PT years as a justification. In a question addressed to Leite, GLOBO columnist Míriam Leitão cites that, in justifying support for the then candidate Bolsonaro, in 2018, the Gaucho recalled that Bolsonaro’s attacks on democracy and the defense of torture were already public. The governor of Rio Grande do Sul said he will not repeat his vote in Bolsonaro next year.

— It’s important to discuss ideology, management, but people don’t eat management, and ideology doesn’t put food on the table and will solve real problems for the population. It is very easy for us who have our lives resolved to discuss democracy and ignore the fact that millions of people stop eating. I am not advocating ignoring the debate on democracy. I had to choose between a referendum. Nobody doubts my vote for Alckmin, but in the second round we had to choose between two paths. I was betting that on Bolsonaro’s path the institutions would slow down, as they are slowing down, even though the attacks happen.

Doria, who, in the last election, even defended the “bolsodoria”, a married vote for the paulista and the president, said that he made the necessary self-criticism in relation to the federal government.

– Course is [necessário fazer a autocrítica em relação ao apoio a Bolsonaro]. And I do this self-criticism. In relation to Bolsonaro, I made a mistake, as well as Eduardo [Leite] missed. Receiving criticism, analyzing it and understanding it is part of what drives your destiny.

Regarding the party’s position in relation to Bolsonaro, he said that the party made the necessary self-criticism by placing itself in opposition to what he called “genocidal government”.

Earlier, in a question to Virgílio, Leite nodded to the former mayor of Manaus with a compliment about his stance in the political confrontation he has. Afterwards, he asked about how the former mayor sees sustainable development in the Amazon.

Virgílio was emphatic when he said that Brazil needs the Amazon for the country’s economic development and criticized illegal deforestation and land grabbing practices.

— You cannot continue this spree of land grabbing and this spree of pollution of rivers with mercury — said the former mayor, who also spoke about the possibility of an international intervention if deforestation continues: — I have no doubt that we can suffer an intervention military.

Virgílio also defended the increase of investment to the Ministry of Science and Technology in search of sustainable development.

At another moment, Leite asks Doria about her view of the spending ceiling on the need for investments in social policies.

— With clear public policies, not conveying ideology and the need for political support. There is a lack of maturity, stature, commitment and planning in the government’s economic area. It’s a complete failure.

Doria compared the Bolsonaro government with the PT governments:

— A government that presented itself as liberal and did not practice, promised to privatize and not, promised to attract international investors and fought with China, France, Argentina, chose the wrong side in the United States… Promotes covert measures to break the spending ceiling to secure votes, as the PT did it for 13 years.

internal fights

Virgílio also questioned the internal fights in the PSDB and whether it would not be more efficient for the party to avoid “news in newspapers”

“I’ve seen this story from the anti-Doria front, from the anti-Milk front… I’m not here to lose, I’m here to defeat you two.” It’s very hard for me to lose. Why not just take care of public affairs and avoid news in newspapers.

Doria responds that the party’s caucuses strengthen the party’s internal democracy and defends that the PSDB assume the role of third way in next year’s elections.

‘Arthur, you want unity. I’m sure Eduardo wants unity, and so do I. Previews do not divide, previews do not split, previews unite, add and add.