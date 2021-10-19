Pugliesi shocks everyone after controversy with Erasmus

Erasmus Vianna returned to cause controversy with a statement within the confinement of The Farm 2021. in conversation with Rich, the influencer stated that Marina Ferrari “It was soft” for him outside the program and texted when he was still with Erika Schneider.

The one who didn’t hold his tongue when he saw the buzz about the model’s controversial phrases was his ex-wife, Gabriela Pugliesi. In a profile that released a video of the moment, the woman from Bahia tried to respond.

“Even I understand myself, guys“, she snapped, referring to the fact that she had separated. After the repercussion of the case, a friend of Marina posted a sequence of prints showing an alleged conversation between Erasmus and her.

On Twitter, Marina’s friend also stated that it was the influencer who hit on the famous and wanted to find her outside the reality of Record. “My God, how does this Erasmus lie. Lying and sexist of the inflated ego“, shot.

Also on the social network, Marina’s team commented on the subject and even exhibited prints: “Valuing only Marina’s image, we came to clarify with proof of what really happened. As you can see, he was actually the one who was making the advances – who was not reciprocated“.

On another occasion, Erasmus polemicized by detonating his ex, Erika. During a conversation with some pedestrians, the model returned to commenting on its involvement with the influencer and shot:

“The thing with me and her was just carnal. I stayed with her 2, 3 times. The second time I hooked up with her, I said: ‘Man, she’s a hottie, there was a fuck** sex, there was a fuck* energy, but I had already noticed that she was very superficial. The mine is a cat, but it is limited”.

“The content won’t go, you’ll exchange an idea, it won’t, it’s superficial, old. Shallow. I’m a guy who, for**, for me, old man, thank God, woman, sex, these things always have time”, completed.

When seeing the video on social networks, Erika tried to vent about the episode and spoke about sexism:

“And there are those who say that I didn’t suffer machismo. Erasmo showed all over Brazil what a man is capable of doing when a woman no longer wants to have a relationship with someone. I won’t pay with the same coin, life goes on and I hope he gets over it!! Please stop wanting to belittle me, belittle my story, I know the Woman I am and it won’t be that kind of man that’s gonna belittle me. I hope that when he leaves the house, he will be able to reflect on his lines and be able to evolve!”.