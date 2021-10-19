R$100 Gas Voucher: see who is entitled

The constant rise in the price of cooking gas caused several Brazilian states to release a benefit for the purchase of the product for families in vulnerable situations. Among them, we have the State of São Paulo, which created the Gas Valley.

About 100,000 families are benefiting from the program, which provides for the payment of three installments in the amount of R$ 100. According to the Secretariat for Social Development of the State of São Paulo, beneficiaries do not need to register to participate from the program.

This is because the citizens covered by the gas aid were already registered in the Single Registry (Single) as of February 19, 2021. All of them meet the project’s eligibility requirements, including income and housing conditions.

Who can receive Vale Gas?

Families living in needy communities registered in the Single, without receiving the family allowance, can receive the benefit. In addition, the monthly per capita family income cannot exceed the R$ 178 mark.

According to information from the state government, around 104,340 families have already been selected to participate in the program. All of them in situations of poverty or extreme poverty living in poor communities or slums.

How do I know if I’ve been selected?

In case of doubt, the citizen who suspects the selection can access the program’s website Gas Valley and check whether it was awarded or not. Through the platform, it will be forwarded to the portal People’s Scholarship.

In the tab that opens, the interested party must inform the Social Identification Number (NIS) and then select the option of “I am not a robot”. Once this is done, you will be able to see the result. It is noteworthy that the transfers are already in progress.