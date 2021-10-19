Rafa Kalimann announces move to New York: ‘Reconnect’

Rafa Kalimann, 28, will be at a new house next Saturday (23): the ex-BBB20 reveals that she will move to the United States in order to focus on her studies and professional life. The news was given by Quem magazine, who spoke with the presenter and influencer.

In the chat, the global says it will stay in place until the end of the year. “I’m moving now, for several reasons. I need to study. I started learning English remotely in the pandemic and I need to learn by experience, in practice. I’m going alone. I think there are times in our lives when we have to learn to turn off a switch, especially when you receive a lot of projection. I need to disconnect, to reconnect. I lived that a lot in Big Brother. I stay until Christmas. The future belongs to God. I’m going to New York”, he shares.

Rafa went through a turbulent period of criticism, cancellation and termination of the relationship with Daniel Caon, however, currently, the digital influencer has overcome all that. “I’m in love with myself. I’m extremely deep. When I start a relationship, I’m deep in it and I’m getting deeper into myself. There are also several therapies”, she reveals.

Strength

But the overcoming does not mean that Rafa has not felt the bad phase. “I lived through very difficult moments a short time ago; they were very difficult indeed. I had many consequences of many things that were, even welcomed, involving social media, many attacks and challenges, which I would not like to experience and I don’t want anyone to live also. And they were welcome for that very reason. I think everything has something to teach you. And I think this taught me precisely to be stronger. The more whole I am with myself, the more I don’t let myself be shaken,” she says.