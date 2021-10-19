Rafa Kalimann is moving to the United States: “Reconnect me”

BBB20 runner-up Rafa Kalimann will spend a season abroad. The presenter, actress and digital influencer told Quem who’s going to move to New York, in the United States, next Saturday (10/23) in an interview to study.

“I’m moving now for several reasons. I need to study. I started learning English in the pandemic remotely and I need to learn it from experience, in practice. I’m going alone. I think there are moments in our lives when we have to learn to turn off a switch, especially when you get a lot of projection. I need to disconnect, to reconnect. I experienced this a lot in Big Brother. I stay until Christmas. The future belongs to God”, he revealed.

Single and focused on her studies, she said she doesn’t rule out the possibility of finding new love. “Who knows?” he joked. “I’m deep in everything, you know? So when I start a relationship, I’m deep into living it and I love being like that. There are also several therapies. (Laughter)”, he added.

Since her relationship with singer Daniel Caon came to an end, in July this year, the presenter is single and enjoying the new phase. Rafa and the artist began a romance in November 2020, which lasted eight months.

Entitled to fireworks that formed the phrase “Want to date me?”, Caon impressed the digital influencer, with whom he had been secretly relating for a few months. The two met before Big Brother Brasil, on Globo, and almost had an affair. After Rafa left the reality show, they started meeting.