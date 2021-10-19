Rain causes overflow of streams and flooding in several points of Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

The heavy rain that hit Belo Horizonte this Monday (18) caused blocking streets and avenues because of the risk of overflowing streams.

In the Northwest Region, in the Coração Eucarístico district, Joaquim Silvério Street was flooded. Cars were taken by the water.

In the Western Region, one of the hardest hit by the storm, Silva Lobo (Nova Granada) and Francisco Sá (Prado) avenues were overtaken by water.. See videos below.

The Via Expressa also registered several flooding points.

In the Center-South region, traffic was interrupted on Avenida Prudente de Morais, with Rua Joaquim Murtinho. According to the Civil Defense, the level of the Leitão stream was worrying.

Blockage on Avenida Prudente de Moraes due to the risk of overflowing — Photo: Civil Defense/Disclosure

In the Northeast region, the blockade took place at Rua Areia Branca, in the Ribeiro de Abreu neighborhood. The Ribeirão do Onça stream was in danger of overflowing.

In the Pampulha Region, the Ressaca stream was above average, which caused the interruption of traffic on Avenida Heráclito Mourão de Miranda.

In Barreiro, the Ferrugem stream threatened Avenida Tereza Cristina, which was blocked.

Rain hit a large part of the city this Monday — Photo: Manoela Borges/TV Globo

In the Taquaril neighborhood, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte, a house is at risk of collapsing. According to the Fire Department, the rains caused cracks about two centimeters thick.

Two adults and three children live on site. Civil Defense was called.

According to Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), there was a power outage in some parts of Belo Horizont.

At 8:45 pm, there was no light in the following neighborhoods:

Garden America

salted son

Jardim Riacho das Pedras

Storm wreaks havoc in Ouro Preto district

Cachoeira do Campo, district of Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, caused damage this Monday afternoon (18).

The Passion Fruit River overflowed and reached several points in the area. Civil Defense technicians were called in to assess the damage.

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte warned of high geological risk in the eastern region of the city until this Wednesday (20). Watch for signs of trouble.

⠀Put gutter on the roof of your house

⠀Fix leaks in reservoirs and water tanks

⠀Do not throw garbage or debris on the slope

⠀Do not pour sewage into ravines

⠀Do not burn⠀⠀

⠀Crack in the walls

⠀Water pooling in the yard

⠀Doors and windows getting stuck

⠀Cracks in the ground

⠀Water mining from the base of the gully

Post or tree slope