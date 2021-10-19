Raul Seixas’ daughters ask in court to break the contract with record labels | Culture

Marcelo de Assis Raul Seixas

It was in the 1970s that Raul Seixas signed rights assignment contracts with Universal and Warner record labels, so that they would produce, distribute and promote their albums. Now, in 2021, 32 years after the artist’s death and at a time when streaming dominates music consumption in the world, daughters Simone, Scarlet (who live in the US) and Vivian Seixas went to court to ask for the termination of their contract with the two record labels.

As anticipated by columnist Lauro Jardim, they accuse multinationals of illicit enrichment, since the agreements, with the advent of digital consumption, were not renegotiated.

According to lawyer Letícia Provedel, who represents the heirs, maintaining the terms signed over 50 years ago does not make sense in a world where the record company only needs to “press the upload button” and no longer worry about manufacturing records and CDs and physical sales throughout the national territory.

“[Hoje]

you distribute at no cost and without risk,” said Letícia Provedel, from Souto Correa Advogados, stressing that there is already an understanding by the STJ on the renegotiation of contracts for streaming. “There is a decision that streaming is a new use, and the record companies pretended of dead,” he completed.

Another complaint is that companies keep a high percentage of royalties (between 88% and 90%) and do not even reinvest in publicizing the musician’s work.

“They take Raul Seixas’ money and are going to invest in Luiza Sonsa. If they were to take the 88% and reinvest, but not even that. In Brazilian law, perpetual obligation is not allowed. We are asking for the contract to be terminated because he has already fulfilled the We want to recover the rights and then make a more adequate management”, says Letícia, who is also asking for compensation from the authors.

Wanted, Universal and Warner have yet to take a stand.