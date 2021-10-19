realme GT Master Edition: the “flagship that fits in your pocket” arrives in Brazil | hands-on video

Realme made official the arrival of another cell phone in Brazil in this almost final stretch of October. The launch of the time was the GT Master Edition, considered by the Chinese brand as the “flagship that fits in your pocket”. What is special about it to be classified as a top-of-the-line manufacturer? How much will the consumer need to spend to have a unit of it? TudoCelular already has the smartphone on the bench and tells you the details.

Design and unboxing

In design, we find a body that focuses on delivering a premium look. It comes with a thickness of 8mm and a weight of 174 grams, which can be considered a slim and light device. At the rear, it has a matte finish on this version with a glass back, meaning this is not the one with the combination of polycarbonate and vegan leather. The main cameras are on a slightly popped block that has a light background close to the same color as the rest of the device. On the front, the option was for the notch in a hole on the screen, positioned in the left corner, to make the center more discreet. The fingerprint reader is under the screen, while the chip drawer doesn’t come with a memory expansion slot.

Another point of construction is the presence of the steam chamber cooling system. These cards that are inside the cell phone promise to reduce the temperature of the laptop by up to 15°C, which helps especially in the gamers experience. In connectivity, the highlights are the support to the 5G network, to have a faster mobile internet, and to Wi-Fi 6, which can reach up to almost 3 Gbps download speed. There is also NFC compatibility, to facilitate approximation payments. The cell phone comes in the box with some important accessories. Here you will have the famous SuperDart charger from realme, accompanied by a USB-C cable, a protective cover and the traditional user manual. No headphones in the package.

screen and sound

The Chinese’s choice for the screen was a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED from Samsung, with Full HD+ resolution. The panel is 100% DCI-P3 color, which indicates greater tonal reproduction with less power consumption. Another feature is the 120 Hz refresh rate. This increases fluidity in the system and in games. That’s not counting the speed of the touch sensor, which reaches 360 Hertz. To top it off, the frontal utilization reaches more than 85%.

Still on multimedia, the GT Master Edition realme comes with just one speaker. In other words, this model does not use the speakerphone as a secondary channel, to increase immersion. In addition, the manufacturer offers a physical headphone jack. But the company does not give the accessory in the box, so be prepared to shell out for one or use one you already have.

Hardware and software

Coming back to reality, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, considered a premium intermediary by Qualcomm, with a focus on 5G. It comes with 8GB of RAM, but you can get up to 13GB. We explain to you. The device has 256 GB of internal storage. In case you’re not going to use all of this, you can allocate 5 GB of this total to complement the eight of RAM, working as an extra virtual memory. The feature ensures that you don’t have difficulty multitasking on this device.





The smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery, which should guarantee good hours of life for the device, but the details we’ll only know in our standardized tests soon. The adapter of this cell phone supports 65W of power. Combined with the capacity of this battery, realme promises to provide 50% of full charge in up to 13 minutes plugged in, plus a full charge in about half an hour.





In the software is Android 11 under the manufacturer’s proprietary interface, with a number of customization options. The company promises to deliver two years of updates to the operating system, plus monthly security packages. One of the highlights is the so-called GT Mode, a mode that seeks to explore maximum performance with a focus on gamers. It boosts the CPU as much as possible, locks the screen at 120 Hertz, enhances the image with visual effects, allows fast game play, and even enables 4D vibration.

cameras

The camera set consists of three sensors at the rear. The main one here has a resolution of 64 megapixels, which the company says is capable of capturing a decisive moment. The user will have functions like instant focus, Urban Mode and filter that leaves the images in black and white. The back block also contains an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, with a 119-degree angle to capture a bigger picture, and a 2-megapixel macro, aimed at the closest details of an object. As for selfies, there is a 32 megapixel front camera that supports HDR. In videos, the user can record in 4K resolution with the main sensor, but limited to 30 fps. Already with the front, the footage is not more than Full HD also at 30 frames per second.

photo samples

technical specifications

6.5 inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

Snapdragon 778G Platform

8GB of RAM (up to 13GB virtual)

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC and digital player under display

4,300 mAh battery with 65W charging

Android 11 running under the UI realme





Price and availability

Realme’s flagship arrives in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 3,700. It will have an exclusive pre-sale at Americanas stores between October 19th and 21st, with special purchase conditions. Those who book a unit will receive R$250 in cashback on the Ame Digital app and will receive a realme Buds Air Pro headset as a gift. Consumers will also have 12 months of insurance against screen damage. Protection will include those accidents that can happen to someone who is a bit clumsy and lets their cell phone fall out of their hands easily. So, what did you think of the GT Master Edition coming to the country? Do you intend to buy a unit of this cell phone? Comment with us!

The Realme GT Master is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.