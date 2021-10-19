Reason and passion are mixed in Atlético-MG’s demands on CBF

Noise on social networks and at the door of the Brazilian Football Confederation. That’s how Atlético-MG has been working, outside the four lines, to put pressure on the country’s top football entity and prevent the cups of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil from returning to Belo Horizonte due to interference from the ” blow the whistle”. In a mixture of reason and passion, the Minas Gerais club intensifies its demands so that there are no interventions along the way until the end of the season. Next Thursday (21), there will be a face-to-face meeting with Ednaldo Rodrigues, current president of the CBF.

President Sérgio Batista Coelho has been a key player in the complaints. referees José Roberto Wright and José de Assis Aragão became villains for the Atleticans, in a period in which Atlético-MG and Flamengo were the protagonists in the country. Galo, to this day, does not accept the outcome of the clashes against the red-black carioca, by Brasileirão and Libertadores.

In conversation with people connected to the current leader of the Brazilian Championship and semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil, the UOL Sport sought to understand the fuel for the recent demonstrations with the Confederation, especially after the duels against Santos and Atlético-GO, whistled by Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior and Raphael Claus, respectively. In the first, even the “owner of the whistle” reported in summary offenses by director Rodrigo Caetano and even an alleged attempt to invade the VAR’s office, made by the executive who, in turn, denied the accusations.

Without disregarding the passionate side, in which the greatest concern is to prevent past mistakes from being repeated in 2021, the athletic board also tries to act with caution so that it does not lose its reason in its claims and that the charges are not translated as mere crying. This role is even divided behind the scenes. If on the field, Cuca and the players are caught by the broadcast demanding arbitration in bids in which the VAR must be activated, outside, the executive director Rodrigo Caetano and the entire top are responsible for the “formal demand”.

Yesterday (18), for example, the club issued a note, through social networks, stating that it would file a complaint with the CBF Ombudsman, with some occasional charges, such as requiring the entity to adopt the same arbitration criteria in relation to bids practically identical, and also the non-selection of referees from Rio de Janeiro in their games, as well as miners in matches of Flamengo.

“Obviously, there is indeed the fan side in these charges, because many of those who are in charge have always been Atletico. However, Atlético-MG is much more concerned with what is rightfully theirs, such as demanding audios from the VAR, for example. Football involves a lot of money, the awards for title are more and more millionaires and the investments made by the clubs as well. Therefore, the demands are necessary”, explains a source to UOL.

“It is normal for fans to always see their teams at heart as being persecuted and/or harmed by refereeing. They are always “stolen”. Therefore, instead of pointing out the culprits, it is more effective to suggest solutions so that problems do not exist or are minimized” , he adds.

Participation of patrons

Another point raised by the report was about the involvement of patrons in these constant demands. According to what was found, despite not being directly responsible for decision-making at the club, the so-called “collegiate”, or “4Rs” (Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães), naturally participates in the process, mainly due to the investments made. in the assembly of the cast and in the financial/administrative management of Atlético-MG. A sporting loss due to refereeing errors will be much more difficult to digest than if it occurs by the ball’s natural means.

Legal basis

As in the official note issued on Monday afternoon, all the demands made by the board of directors go through the hands of the legal department and the communication team. Avoiding stumbling blocks in arguments and, once again, not letting passion overrule reason is part of the process.

Request by FIFA arbitrators and new complaint

A few days ago, Sérgio Batista Coelho revealed to the press that he had suggested to the CBF that only FIFA referees (outside Rio and Minas) should referee duels between Galo and Flamengo in the Brasileirão and also in the Copa do Brasil.

“We are very concerned, yes. What we saw yesterday at Mineirão was regrettable (referral by Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior in the duel against Santos). This is the reason for our concern. Our main competitor for the title at that time is Flamengo There are ten FIFA referees in the CBF refereeing board, two from Rio de Janeiro, and none from Minas Gerais. Therefore, there are eight referees from other states. whistled by these referees”, he highlighted.

However, in the defeat by 2-1 against Atlético-GO, last Sunday (17), not even the FIFA shield on Raphael Claus’s chest prevented a new controversy from being generated. The unmarked penalty at 6 minutes of the first stage, once again drove the leaders of Galo crazy.

Arbitration against Fortaleza

Tomorrow (20), from 9:30 pm (GMT), Atlético-MG returns to the field and receives Fortaleza, at Mineirão. The two teams face each other for the first duel of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The responsibility for the whistle will be Bráulio da Silva Machado, from Santa Catarina. He, curiously, whistled the match of Serie A in which Galo defeated Leão do Pici, by 2-0, at Castelão.

A Physical Education teacher from Tubarão-SC, the referee is 42 years old and, last weekend, he whistled the victory of Palmeiras by 1-0 over Internacional, at Allianz Parque.