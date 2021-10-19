Rebeca Andrade celebrates noto and places in the final of the World Cup parallels | world of artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade was thrilled to nail the series of asymmetrical parallel bars this Tuesday. The applause already announced a notation and the leadership in the Kitakyushu Worlds, in Japan: 15,100 points. The spot at the end of the bars was the most celebrated of the three that the 22-year-old gymnast won – she also advanced in the vault and the crossbar. On Saturday, the Olympic champion will be able to try for her first medal in her favorite device.

– My dream was to get a 15! I told Chico (Francisco Porath, coach), and she said jokingly that we had to get a 15 and get a parallel final. It’s our dream. This moment was very important for me. It’s my favorite device. I love doing parallels. It’s the only device I make with taste like that, I might be tired, whatever, I’ll always like to do parallels – Rebeca said.

1 of 1 Rebeca Andrade balances on the uneven bars at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade balances on the uneven bars at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The Kitakyushu World Championship is just the second in the gymnast’s career, who has lost the competition on three occasions because of injuries and surgeries on her right knee. In 2018, at the World Cup in Doha, Rebeca was out of the end of the parallel bars by less than a tenth. At the Tokyo Games, the Brazilian was unable to connect all the elements of her series, stopping at the device’s qualifying. This time, the wave did not escape him with a spiked series.

– It’s very important. But it’s always good to remember, it was the qualifier. It’s one day after another. Always have to think calmly. I’m extremely happy, but it’s essential to be as focused and prepared in the final as I was in qualifying.

The Olympic champion in vaulting will pick up her first medal at a Worlds right on her main apparatus, on Saturday, at 4:45 am (GMT). Minutes later, he tries for the medal on the parallels. On Sunday, at 5 am, dispute the decision of the beam. Before that, this Tuesday, at 9:20 pm, Arthur Nory and Caio Souza compete in the men’s qualifiers in search of spots in the finals.