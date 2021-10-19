Rebeca Andrade puts on a show and guarantees herself in three finals of the Gymnastics Worlds | world of artistic gymnastics

At each performance by Rebeca Andrade, Kitakyushu’s gym vibrated with applause. A little less than three months after the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic champion returned to Japan and performed at the World Art Gymnastics qualifiers. This morning (Tuesday morning in Japan), the 22-year-old gymnast advanced to the finals of the vault (14,800 average) and the uneven bars (15,100) in the lead. She also took the last place in the crossbar decision, with 13,400 points. It had 100% use.

– I’m very happy, because I trained a lot and managed to do everything I prepared. I’m very excited for the finals – said Rebeca.

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade during the jump in the 2021 World Gymnastics qualifiers — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade during the jump in the 2021 World Gymnastics qualifiers — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The show was not complete, because the Favela Ball was missing. Rebeca had already announced that she would not appear on the ground, thus also staying out of the all-around competition, the race in which she is the current Olympic vice-champion. As it is a device that demands a lot of the knees, the gymnast chose to keep an eye on the journey to the Paris 2024 Games.

2 of 2 Rebeca Andrade balances on the uneven bars at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade balances on the uneven bars at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The Olympic champion in vaulting will pick up her first medal at a Worlds right on her main apparatus, on Saturday, at 4:45 am (GMT). Minutes later dispute the final of the bars. On Sunday try a podium on the beam. Before that, this Tuesday, at 9:20 pm, Arthur Nory and Caio Souza compete in the men’s qualifiers in search of spots in the finals.

SportTV 2 will broadcast live the finals of the Worlds, and the ge monitors Brazilians’ qualifiers in real time.

jump

Rebeca opened the dispute already in her main device and started very well. She made the two jumps from the Olympics qualifier. In the most difficult flight, the Cheng, she ended up stepping outside the landing area and therefore lost three tenths, but still took a notation: 14,900 points. The second flight was a Yurchenko with Double Pirouette almost spiked. Just one step back on the finish, and 14,700 points. With an average of 14,800 points, he positioned himself in the lead and secured himself in the final.

– My jump was better than in podium practice. I was feeling better anyway. With a little more time, I think I was able to feel the device better and have better control at the time. I could feel my body. It was very good – evaluated the Olympic champion.

bars

Rebeca Andrade’s show continued on the asymmetrical bars, a device that is her darling. She nailed the series. He got all the calls from the movements right and took no steps on the way out. It vibrated a lot and received a notation: 15,100 points (8.8 execution)! If at the 2018 World Cup Rebeca was a few tenths from the final, in Kitakyushu she was in the lead.

– I trained a lot, prepared a lot and managed to do the series that is considered difficult in qualifying. I am extremely happy.

lock

In the apparatus in which she has more difficulty, Rebeca Andrade had three medium imbalances, but made up for it with a spiked exit to receive more applause. The 13,400 mark earned her the last place in the final, tying with Japanese Mai Murakami.