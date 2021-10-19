Recife Bet alone wins more than R$ 7 million at Lotofácil with nine consecutive numbers | Pernambuco

A bet from Recife alone led to a prize R$ 7,353,473.42 when matching the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2350 contest. The winner marked the ticket nine consecutive numbers and made a simple game, which costs R$ 2.50.

The numbers drawn were: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22 and 25.

The lottery that registered the winning bet is located on Avenida Norte Miguel Arraes de Alencar, in the neighborhood of Casa Amarela, in the North Zone of the capital of Pernambuco. THE probability of hitting the 15 numbers with a single bet is one in 3,268,760.

The Lotofácil draw takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 8 pm. The person marks 15 to 20 numbers on the ticket, among the 25 available, and receives a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

In addition to the winner, another 366 bets hit 14 numbers and won a prize of R$ 1,750.42 each. Check out the other awards:

13 hits: 14,805 bets each won BRL 25

12 hits: 20,7197 bets each won R$ 10

11 hits: 12,10406 ​​bets each won R$ 5

The estimated estimate for the next draw, to be held this Tuesday (19), is R$ 1.5 million.

Another winner from Pernambuco

REMEMBER: Bet in Abreu e Lima wins prize of more than R$ 103 million from Mega-Sena

In October 2020, a simple bet of six numbers won the prize of R$ 103,029,826.38 in the 2,306 Mega-Sena contest. The bet was made at Abreu e Lima Loterias, in the Fosfato neighborhood, in the city of Abreu e Lima, in Greater Recife (see video above).

At the time, residents speculated what they would do if they had taken the jackpot.