“Recomeço” of Grêmio in Brasileirão has a hug between friends and referee scaring Douglas Costa; watch

classified by half Alisson as a “restart” for Grêmio within the Brasileirão, the 3×2 victory over Juventude, at Arena, this Sunday, also featured the first goal by Paraguayan Mathías Villasanti for the club. In the second half, he received a beautiful cross from Rafinha and completed it with a head into the back of the net.

At the celebration, Villasanti made a point of remembering his friend Diego Churín, his former partner from the days of Cerro Porteño, going to the bench to give him a warm hug:

The hug from Villasanti and Diego Churín after the Paraguayan’s first goal with Grêmio’s shirt. 💪🏻🇦🇷🇵🇾 📸 Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA pic.twitter.com/eYMtlqPvcU — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) October 17, 2021

Villasanti himself, as well as Alisson, used the term “restart” when talking about the victory and his goal to Grêmio’s social media after the match:

“I am very happy to have scored my first goal with this shirt. I hope they come out a lot more. This was a fresh start and we have to get out of this situation as soon as possible”, he quoted.

BRAND Y HABLA! The Paraguayan Villasanti spoke of the happiness of scoring the first goal with our cloak. May you be the first of many, Villa! 👏🏻 🇪🇪 #GRExJUV #Let’s Tricolor #Brasileirão2021 pic.twitter.com/AiwtQitHVY — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) October 17, 2021

Douglas Costa is scared of judge

A curious fact that marked the regional derby at the Arena was the scare Douglas Costa got when referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique whistled very close to his ear:

The referee whistled in Douglas Costa’s ear KKKKKKKKKKKKK 🎥 @channelpremiere pic.twitter.com/HCUa5u1JTd — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) October 18, 2021

On social networks, the Grêmio shirt 10, who scored his second goal in this match since returning to the club, celebrated the result and thanked the fans for their support:

The victory gives Grêmio some respite, which is now 19th with 26 points in the Brasileirão. The next game is just next Monday, 20h, away, against Atlético-GO.