“Recomeço” of Grêmio in Brasileirão has a hug between friends and referee scaring Douglas Costa; watch

by

classified by half Alisson as a “restart” for Grêmio within the Brasileirão, the 3×2 victory over Juventude, at Arena, this Sunday, also featured the first goal by Paraguayan Mathías Villasanti for the club. In the second half, he received a beautiful cross from Rafinha and completed it with a head into the back of the net.

At the celebration, Villasanti made a point of remembering his friend Diego Churín, his former partner from the days of Cerro Porteño, going to the bench to give him a warm hug:

Villasanti himself, as well as Alisson, used the term “restart” when talking about the victory and his goal to Grêmio’s social media after the match:

“I am very happy to have scored my first goal with this shirt. I hope they come out a lot more. This was a fresh start and we have to get out of this situation as soon as possible”, he quoted.

Douglas Costa is scared of judge

A curious fact that marked the regional derby at the Arena was the scare Douglas Costa got when referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique whistled very close to his ear:

On social networks, the Grêmio shirt 10, who scored his second goal in this match since returning to the club, celebrated the result and thanked the fans for their support:

The victory gives Grêmio some respite, which is now 19th with 26 points in the Brasileirão. The next game is just next Monday, 20h, away, against Atlético-GO.

