Record generates anger by associating Death Note with mental health damage in young people – Trends

Sunday Report Spectacular this Sunday (photo: Reproduo/Record TV) This Sunday night (17/10), it aired on the program



Spectacular Sunday



, gives



Record TV



, a report on the impact of consumption of certain cultural products on children and adolescents. The matter caused controversy on the internet by associating Japanese animation



Death Note



(2007) to mental health damage in young people.

In the anime, “a smart high school student embarks on a secret crusade to eliminate the world’s criminals after discovering a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written in it.”

The worldwide success of



Death Note



made possible an American live-action film produced by



Netflix



, where the anime is available, launched in 2017.

The main argument raised by the article, which criticizes the consumption of productions like this by children and adolescents, is that, although there is an indicative classification (18 years for anime and 16 years for live-action), the impact of the series is associated with the sale of age-free toys and utensils, which can be easily purchased by minors.

On the internet, the report was criticized for its sensationalist approach:

Folks why I’m talking on TV that Death Note of evil? I hit my head and woke up in 2007??? %u2014 mikannn (@hey_mika) October 18, 2021

BICHO THE DEPUTY WHO APPEARED IN RECORD’S REPORT ON DEATH NOTE TAKED THE BOOK TO DENOUNCE IN A LEGISLATIVE SESSION AT ALESP DIAS ATRS KKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/sdRb8to2BT %u2014 metr magazine (@paginasdametro) October 18, 2021

They sent me this video saying that Death Note is dangerous for children etc but I can only laugh hysterically at Eduardo Ribeiro with this montage of the manga behind I can– pic.twitter.com/j3rPv2vehS %u2014 Joana Fraga (@jojo_fraga) October 18, 2021

Is it really that Record is saying that Death notes harmful to children and teenagers? Mano more than 600 thousand killed by Covid, gasoline at R$ 7,00 out of the increase in light again, but the problem is the Death note anime. THIS IN JOURNALISM! Movie and Anime Age Rating: pic.twitter.com/iOZeJEw3Qs %u2014 Lucas Souza Acris (@Lucas_acriss) October 18, 2021