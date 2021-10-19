Record generates anger by associating Death Note with mental health damage in young people – Trends

Sunday Report Spectacular this Sunday (photo: Reproduo/Record TV)

This Sunday night (17/10), it aired on the program

Spectacular Sunday

, gives

Record TV

, a report on the impact of consumption of certain cultural products on children and adolescents. The matter caused controversy on the internet by associating Japanese animation

Death Note

(2007) to mental health damage in young people.

In the anime, “a smart high school student embarks on a secret crusade to eliminate the world’s criminals after discovering a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written in it.”

The worldwide success of

Death Note

made possible an American live-action film produced by

Netflix

, where the anime is available, launched in 2017.

The main argument raised by the article, which criticizes the consumption of productions like this by children and adolescents, is that, although there is an indicative classification (18 years for anime and 16 years for live-action), the impact of the series is associated with the sale of age-free toys and utensils, which can be easily purchased by minors.

On the internet, the report was criticized for its sensationalist approach: