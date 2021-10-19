Record soap opera heartthrob performs emergency transplants

Saulo Meneghetti got scared in the last few days. Living since he was 13 years old with keratoconus, a disease that changes the shape of the corneas, the actor had to undergo three emergency surgeries after the tissue that protects the eyes was torn.

“My case was a divine blessing. Due to the progress of the disease, one of my corneas became too thin and I had to do the transplant in a hurry. At the time they called, there was no donor for me, but 20 minutes later, someone showed up”, the actor told our team.

The surgery was successful, but shortly after the actor left the operating room and returned to his room, the other cornea also ruptured. The medical team tried to perform a bonding procedure so that the operated eye would have more time to recover. However, the attempt was not successful and, days later, Saulo had to undergo another emergency surgery to perform another transplant.

“Recovery takes time. I have to be on bed rest for two months, take out the stitches in four months, and take medication for another six. But I’m already managing to read and write again”, he reveals.

Keratoconus projects the cornea forward and develops a cone-shaped bulge, which can compromise vision. The disease can be hereditary – Saulo Meneghetti’s parents, for example, also have it. But the pathology can affect even those who don’t have cases in the family.

With 5% vision, the actor hid the disease behind the scenes on TV: “Fear”

The actor says that, in his case, he only had about 5% of his total vision, but with the rigid contact lenses he always wore, he could see about 60% of his surroundings. While it helps, these lenses are not the cure for keratoconus. The only way is a corneal transplant, but for that, the person must be put on a waiting list.

Since he revealed he had the disease, Saulo has become a kind of activist for the cause and has already managed to gather several signatures so that keratoconus is recognized as a disability: “That way people will have access to free treatment, today there are very few and queues are long”.

With characters that stood out in Record TV productions such as Lia, Escrava Mãe and O Rico eo Lázaro, Saulo Meneghetti tells that he hid the illness from his colleagues and superiors behind the scenes. “I was afraid that the disease would interfere with my work, so I would arrive hours early at the film sets and record where I could move, or where the cameras were. All so they wouldn’t notice that something was wrong”, he recalls.

The column wishes the actor a good recovery.

