Record TV censorship kiss between Aline and Dayane in A Fazenda

The repercussion of the censorship of the kiss between the couple Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is still making waves on social networks. The PlayPlus camera cut the scene, changed direction and blurred the duo during the weekend party. The highlight was the exchange of the first kiss with the tongue of the couple Marina Ferrar and Gui Araújo.

Aline Ramos, columnist for splash, commented the censorship of the station.

The most obvious conclusion is homophobia. Record TV is avoiding showing a kiss between the two.

The two have been exchanging kisses and kisses for a long time, but it’s never been shown. The camera always cuts. This time they didn’t cut it, but they stayed at the bottom. It was treated as if it didn’t matter.

The exposure of the Marina Ferrari team about the supposed revelations of Erasmo Viana also caused a stir. The fitness model used the afternoon off on the reality show to trigger rumors about the kid. He told Rico that Marina supposedly “was soft” on him while he was hooking up with ex-peon Erika Schneider.

Aline Ramos also commented on the action of the peoa’s team, which makes a “parallel reality” outside of Farm 13.