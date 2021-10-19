Reinier is in Benfica’s crosshairs and may reissue his partnership with Jorge Jesus, says website

Reinier may return to work with Jorge Jesus in 2022. According to the website ‘Torcedores.com’, the player’s manager, Giuliano Bertolucci, is talking to Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, to close the Brazilian’s move to the Portuguese team.

The idea of ​​Reinier’s staff is for the transaction to take place in January, when the European transfer window opens. The attacking midfielder belongs to Real Madrid, but is on loan at Borussia Dortmund. However, the player has not had opportunities in the German team and only played in five matches this season. Therefore, a change of club is welcomed by all.

According to the article, Jorge Jesus would have given the approval for the direction of Benfica to make possible the arrival of Reinier. The Portuguese club intends to negotiate with Real Madrid the possibility of paying only 50% of the Brazilian’s salary, while Dortmund would pay the other half. This would be the only impasse for the deal to be closed.

Real, owner of the player’s rights, also intends to include in Reinier’s new loan agreement, a mandatory purchase clause at the end of the period in the amount of 20 million euros (R$ 128 million), ten less than the that the meringues paid to Flamengo in 2020.

Alongside Jorge Jesus at Flamengo, Reinier was Brazilian champion and champion of the Libertadores da América Cup by the Gávea club. But since he moved to European football he still hasn’t succeeded. His contract with Real Madrid ends in 2026.