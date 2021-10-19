Renato Gaúcho outlines Flamengo’s starting lineup for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil | Venetian Column



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – Flamengo finished the preparation to take Athletico-PR this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Renato Gaúcho finished the preparation in training held this Tuesday morning. The report found that the starting team formed was Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.

Also according to the report’s investigation, Renato Gaúcho gave priority to the ball exit training in the offensive sector with the opponent (in this case, the reserve team) scoring under pressure. Forward Pedro, who is recovering from knee pain, participated in a part of the activity and will be related to the trip. There is still no certainty that it will remain in the reserve bank against the Hurricane.

David Luiz, even if he had physical condition, would not go to the duel because he is not registered for the Copa do Brasil. Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta, other athletes recovering from muscle injuries, will continue in Rio de Janeiro treating the injuries.