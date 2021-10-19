Rent price rises 5% below inflation in 2021 – News

Brazilians looking for rental properties in September faced an increase of 0.52% in the value of leases compared to August, according to the FipeZap Index, which tracks the change in values ​​announced in 25 cities.

With the movement, the announced price of the leases accumulates an appreciation of 1.8% this year, but 4.68% below the official price inflation, according to the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) for the period, of 6.8%.

The result calculated between the months of January and September is also 12.24% lower than the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), rent inflation, for the same period, which adds up to 16%.

The variations raise the average rental price to R$30.92 per square meter. This means that Brazilians who want to rent a standard apartment, with one or two bedrooms and 60 m², will need to spend more than R$1,850 monthly to live in the property.

The advance of the index in the first nine months of 2021 is driven by the variation in the rent price in: Curitiba (+9.62%), Recife (+8.31%), Florianópolis (+6.42%), Fortaleza (+ 5.19%), Belo Horizonte (+4.74%), Salvador (+4.34%), Goiânia (+3.91%), Brasília (+2.84%) and Rio de Janeiro (+2. 18%). On the other hand, São Paulo (-2.15%) and Porto Alegre (-1.27%) accumulated fall in 2021.

Cities

Among the cities monitored, São Paulo (SP) remained responsible for the most expensive rent in Brazil (R$ 39.26/m²) and is followed by Barueri (SP), Recife (PE) and Santos (SP), where the value The average square meter available for lease is, respectively, R$ 38.96, R$ 34.29 and R$ 33.58.

The cities of Brasília (DF) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) also appear with the value of the square meter for rent at a price above the national average. In localities, the average lease price for each minimum space of land is R$33.25 and R$31.56, respectively.

On the other hand, the most affordable places among those surveyed for renting are Pelotas (RS), São José do Rio Preto (SP) and Ribeirão Preto (SP), where the average price per square meter available for lease is shown below R$ 18. Among the capitals, the lowest values ​​were located in Fortaleza (R$ 18.27), Goiânia (R$ 19.55) and Curitiba (R$ 22.76).