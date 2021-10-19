Reporter leaves ESPN for refusing to take Covid-19 vaccine · TV News

Allison Williams, a reporter for ESPN in the United States, will leave the channel for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The journalist will leave her duties next week. In a statement about her dismissal, the professional explained that she is trying to get pregnant with a second child and, therefore, chose not to be immunized.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the 37-year-old reporter announced the end of her working relationship with the company. Moved, she declared that she was trying to remain “positive” to move forward.

“My accommodation request was denied by ESPN and The Walt Disney Company. As of next week, I will be separating from the company,” he said.

Previously, Allison revealed that she had no plans to get the vaccine because she was trying to get pregnant. According to her, there are reports of women who suffered from menstrual irregularities with the immunization, which led her to study whether infertility would be a possible side effect.

“Belief is a word I’ve been thinking about a lot lately, because in addition to the medical concerns about my desire to have another child in relation to getting this injection, I’m also morally and ethically not in line with this [mandato]”he explained.

In her outburst, the journalist said that last April Disney informed all employees that they should be vaccinated to return to work. Faced with the obligation, she chose to leave her post.

“I really had to dig deep and analyze my values ​​and my morals, and ultimately I need to put them first. I can’t put a salary above my principles. to maintain a career,” he concluded.

In Brazil, Paulo Antunes, a Disney channel commentator specializing in North American leagues, gave a live anti-vaccination speech on ESPN League on Friday (15). He was criticized by viewers. In a statement, Disney reinforced the importance of vaccination among its staff. Afterwards, he apologized for what was said on the air and reinforced that he is in favor of immunization.

See statement by Allison Williams (in English):