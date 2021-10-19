Reporter resigns from ESPN for refusing to take vaccine against new coronavirus

“I’m not going to sacrifice something I believe in and hold so strongly to maintain a career,” said US journalist Allison Williams

the reporter Allison Williams announced last Saturday, 16, that he asked to leave the ESPN of the United States for refusing to be immunized with the vaccine against the new coronavirus. In a video posted on Instagram, the journalist explains that her decision is related to the fact that she wants to get pregnant with her second child. According to the professional, the vaccine could interfere with her personal objective. “My accommodation request was denied by ESPN and for The Walt Disney Company. Starting next week, I will be separating from the company”, he said. “Belief is a word I’ve been thinking about a lot lately, because in addition to the medical concerns about my desire to have another child in relation to getting this injection, I’m also morally and ethically not in line with this mandate,” he added.

Out of breath, Williams reported that Disney announced in April that all of its employees should receive the immunizer. Faced with the requirement, the 37-year-old journalist preferred to leave her post at the sports broadcaster. “I really had to dig deep and analyze my values ​​and my morals and ultimately I need to put them first. I cannot put a salary above my principles. I’m not going to sacrifice something I believe in and support so strongly to maintain a career”, assured the professional. In Brazil, the commentator Paulo Antunes, who specializes in American sports, sparked controversy last week when he made a speech against the vaccine, while participating in the program “ESPN League”. After negative repercussions on social networks, with many internet users asking the journalist to be punished, he recanted, claiming he was misunderstood.