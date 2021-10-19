request for loss of points for Sport wins new chapter

STJD asks Sport and CBF to comment on the alleged irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique

The STJD Attorney requested this Monday that the CBF and the sport position themselves on an alleged irregular squad of Pedro Henrique, defender of the Pernambuco club. The request gives segment to the complaint presented on October 9th by nine clubs of the brazilian: America-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Guild, Youth and saints.

The author of the request, Attorney General Ronaldo Piacente, determined that CBF and Sport will have three days to take a stand on the possible irregularity. After receiving the federation’s and club’s considerations, the Attorney’s Office will give its opinion and decide whether to report or close the case.

On the 12th, the CBF stated that there was no irregularity in the lineup of Pedro Henrique since, according to the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship (REC), the defender would have played only five games for the International, his home club, before being loaned to Sport.

The nine clubs that filed the complaint understand that the player participated in seven matches while defending the team from Rio Grande do Sul, as he received two yellow cards on the bench. According to the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF (RGC), this would configure seven performances of Pedro Henrique for Colorado, which would prevent him from playing for another team in the Brasileirão.

With this, the clubs ask for Sport’s punishment with the loss of 15 points, since the defender was listed in five games of the Pernambuco team, plus the loss of two points obtained in two draws, totaling 17 points.

Check out the full statement from the Attorney:

“By order of Dr. Attorney General Dr. Ronaldo Piacente, of this Superior Court of Justice, regarding case No. 311/2021 – Notice of Violation – Claimants: AMÉRICA FUTEBOL CLUBE, ASSOCIAÇÃO CHAPECOENSE DE FUTEBOL, ATLÉTICO CLUBE GOIANIENSE, CEARÁ SPORTING CLUB, CUIABÁ ESPORTE CLUBE LTDA, ESPORTE CLUBE BAHIA, ESPORTE CLUBE YOUTH, GRÊMIO FOOT-BALL PORTO ALEGRENSE and SANTOS FUTEBOL CLUBE – Defendant: SPORT CLUB DO RECIFE, I hereby inform you that through order, it is open to the Brazilian Football Confederation and the Defendant manifest within 03 (three) days”.



