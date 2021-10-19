Result of Lotofácil 2350 today, Monday (10/18/21)

The draw for the Result of the Lotofácil Contest 2350 was held today, October 18, at 8:10 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The prize was accumulated in R$6.1 million and the bettor who hit the 15 tens won.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2350

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil were: 02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-15-17-19-21-22-25.

What are Lotofácil’s prizes?

Players can win prizes by hitting between 11 and 15 tens of the result of Lotofácil 2350. In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$5.00 for 11 tens, R$10.00 for 12 hits, and R$25, 00 for 13 numbers.

Of the remaining amount allocated to awarding contests with a zero ending, 72% goes to the correct 15 numbers, while 13% is divided between those who get 14 dozens, in the regular contests.

The probability of hitting Lotofácil, in the range of 15 tens, is one in 3,268,760 for the basic bet of 15 numbers. For those who play 20 numbers, the chance is one in 211.

How to receive the Lotofácil award?

To receive the prizes, you must take the winning ticket with the result of Lotofácil 2350 issued by the lottery house, RG and CPF. Prizes can be redeemed at any Caixa branch, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, the lucky ones can also receive it at lotteries.

Values ​​from R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two days. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to receive the prize is 90 calendar days from the drawing of the result of Lotofácil 2350. If the winner does not redeem the values, the money is transferred to the Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education (FIES).

